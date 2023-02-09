Stream UFC 284 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 284 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 284 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 284 live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 284 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 284 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 284 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 284 live on Kayo
Boxing

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin kickoff press conference

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Joshua vs Franklin live on DAZN from The O2

British former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and American contender Jermaine Franklin square off at The O2 in London, England on Saturday, April 1. Ahead of their 12-round bout live on DAZN, the fighters host a kickoff press conference.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Advertisements
Stream UFC 284 live on Kayo

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097