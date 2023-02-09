Advertisements

British former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and American contender Jermaine Franklin square off at The O2 in London, England on Saturday, April 1. Ahead of their 12-round bout live on DAZN , the fighters host a kickoff press conference.

