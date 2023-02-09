Emiliano Fernando Vargas and Rohan Polanco join the Top Rank’s card taking place at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday, April 1. In the previously announced twelve-round main event live on ESPN+, two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez and Isaac Dogboe battle it out for the interim WBO featherweight title. In the co-main event, Puerto Rican Xander Zayas and Ronald Cruz square off in an eight-rounder at super welterweight.

Lightweight prospect Emiliano Vargas (3-0, 2 KOs) was in action last weekend (Feb. 3) in Glendale, Arizona where he scored a unanimous decision against Francisco Duque. While not officially announced, he is expected to face Edgar Uvalle (2-3-2, 2 KOs) in a four-round bout.

Undefeated Dominican Olympian Rohan Polanco (8-0, 5 KOs), who was originally scheduled to fight in January, is set to make his Top Rank debut. His opponent in a six-round junior welterweight bout is to be determined.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Vargas was a seven-time national amateur champion before turning pro in May 2022 with a first-round stoppage over Mark Salgado. In October, “El General” signed a multi-year promotional contract with Top Rank and made his debut with the company with a highlight-reel knockout over Julio Martinez. Under the guidance of his father and trainer, Fernando “El Feroz” Vargas, the 18-year-old set his sights on becoming Prospect of the Year in 2023.

Polanco turned pro before the Tokyo Olympics, earning wins in Mexico and in the Dominican Republic. After losing by split decision to Uzbekistan’s Bobo-Usmon Baturov in his opening bout, Polanco continued his professional career with a third-round knockout win over Gabriel Fernando Punalef Calfin. “El Rayo” ended 2021 with a decision win over Jonathan Jose Eniz before going 2-0 in 2022. The 24-year-old was initially scheduled to return on the Efe Ajagba-Stephan Shaw undercard in January, but an injury sidelined his opponent.

In Australia, Robeisy Ramirez vs Isaac Dogboe airs live on Sunday, April 2.

Ramirez vs Dogboe fight card

The current lineup looks as the following:

Main card

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe, 12 rounds, featherweight – vacant interim WBO featherweight title

Xander Zayas vs. Ronald Cruz, 8 rounds, light middleweight

Undercard

Jahi Tucker vs. Nikoloz Sekhniashvili, 8 rounds, junior middleweight

Joet Gonzalez vs. Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas, 10 rounds, featherweight

Emiliano Vargas vs. Edgar Uvalle, 4 rounds, lightweight

Rohan Polanco vs. TBA, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Tiger Johnson vs. TBA, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Jeremiah Milton vs. TBA, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Abdullah Mason vs. TBA, 6 rounds, lightweight

Dante Benjamin Jr vs. TBA, 6 rounds light heavyweight