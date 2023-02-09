Welterweights Michael “Venom” Page and Goiti Yamauchi battle it out at SAP Center at San Jose on Friday, March 10. A newly-announced three-round, pitting No. 2 and No. 5-ranked contenders, is set to kickoff Bellator 292: Nurmagomedov vs Henderson main card live on Showtime.

British Michael “Venom” Page (20-2) was in action last May in London when he dropped a split decision against Logan Storley in his bid to take the interim Bellator welterweight title. Before that the 35-year-old won six bouts in a row, defeating Douglas Lima, Derek Anderson, among others.

Goiti Yamauchi (28-5) of Japan last fought in August 2022 when he KO’d Neiman Gracie in the second round and recorded his third straight victory. Prior to that the 30-year-old submitted Levan Chokheli in the first round and TKO’d Chris Gonzalez also in Round 1.

In the previously announced main event, No. 7 pound-for-pound Usman Nurmagomedov (16-0) defends his Bellator lightweight title in the Lightweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal against former UFC lightweight champion and No. 3-ranked Benson Henderson (30-11). In the co-main event, No. 2-ranked Tofiq Musayev (20-4) and No. 4-ranked Alexander Shabliy (22-3) square off in another Lightweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal.

Also on the card, No. 1-ranked Valentin Moldavsky (11-2, 1 NC) and No. 2-ranked Linton Vassell (23-8) meet in the rematch serving as the heavyweight title eliminator. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, Bellator 292: Nurmagomedov vs Henderson airs live on Saturday, March 11.

Bellator 292 fight card

Main card

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Benson Henderson – Bellator Lightweight WGP quarter-final bout, for Nurmagomedov’s title

Tofiq Musayev vs. Alexander Shabliy – Bellator Lightweight WGP quarter-final bout

Valentin Moldavsky vs. Linton Vassell

Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi

Preliminary card

Leandro Higo vs. James Gallagher

Enrique Barzola vs. Erik Perez

Keri Melendez vs. Bruna Ellen

Josh Hill vs. Cass Bell

Islam Mamedov vs. Shamil Nikaev

Khalid Murtazaliev vs. Tony Johnson

Julius Anglickas vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov

Bobby Seronio III vs. Alberto Garcia

Laird Anderson vs. Rogelio Luna

Vladimir Gouvea vs. Sean Tucker

Theo Haig vs. Adam Wamsley

Dupree Stewart vs. Demetri Georgiades