MMA

Michael Page vs Goiti Yamauchi added to Bellator 292 fight card on Mar 10 in San Jose

Parviz Iskenderov
Michael Page vs Goiti Yamauchi joins Bellator 292 fight card
Michael "Venom" Page | Bellator MMA

Bellator 292: Nurmagomedov vs Henderson

Welterweights Michael “Venom” Page and Goiti Yamauchi battle it out at SAP Center at San Jose on Friday, March 10. A newly-announced three-round, pitting No. 2 and No. 5-ranked contenders, is set to kickoff Bellator 292: Nurmagomedov vs Henderson main card live on Showtime.

British Michael “Venom” Page (20-2) was in action last May in London when he dropped a split decision against Logan Storley in his bid to take the interim Bellator welterweight title. Before that the 35-year-old won six bouts in a row, defeating Douglas Lima, Derek Anderson, among others.

Goiti Yamauchi (28-5) of Japan last fought in August 2022 when he KO’d Neiman Gracie in the second round and recorded his third straight victory. Prior to that the 30-year-old submitted Levan Chokheli in the first round and TKO’d Chris Gonzalez also in Round 1.

Bellator 292 tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

In the previously announced main event, No. 7 pound-for-pound Usman Nurmagomedov (16-0) defends his Bellator lightweight title in the Lightweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal against former UFC lightweight champion and No. 3-ranked Benson Henderson (30-11). In the co-main event, No. 2-ranked Tofiq Musayev (20-4) and No. 4-ranked Alexander Shabliy (22-3) square off in another Lightweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal.

Also on the card, No. 1-ranked Valentin Moldavsky (11-2, 1 NC) and No. 2-ranked Linton Vassell (23-8) meet in the rematch serving as the heavyweight title eliminator. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, Bellator 292: Nurmagomedov vs Henderson airs live on Saturday, March 11.

Bellator 292 fight card

Main card

  • Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Benson Henderson – Bellator Lightweight WGP quarter-final bout, for Nurmagomedov’s title
  • Tofiq Musayev vs. Alexander Shabliy – Bellator Lightweight WGP quarter-final bout
  • Valentin Moldavsky vs. Linton Vassell
  • Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi

Preliminary card

  • Leandro Higo vs. James Gallagher
  • Enrique Barzola vs. Erik Perez
  • Keri Melendez vs. Bruna Ellen
  • Josh Hill vs. Cass Bell
  • Islam Mamedov vs. Shamil Nikaev
  • Khalid Murtazaliev vs. Tony Johnson
  • Julius Anglickas vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov
  • Bobby Seronio III vs. Alberto Garcia
  • Laird Anderson vs. Rogelio Luna
  • Vladimir Gouvea vs. Sean Tucker
  • Theo Haig vs. Adam Wamsley
  • Dupree Stewart vs. Demetri Georgiades
