Two-division world champion Rey Vargas (36-0, 22 KOs) takes on contender O’Shaquie Foster (19-2, 11 KOs) in the twelve-round main event live on Showtime from Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, February 11. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBC junior lightweight title. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference.

In the co-main event, former world champion Mario Barrios (26-2, 17 KOs) squares off against Jovanie Santiago (14-2-1, 10 KOs) in a ten-rounder at welterweight. Kicking off the action, 2016 Olympian Lenier Pero (8-0, 5 KOs) faces Viktor Faust (11-0, 7 KOs) in a ten-rounder at heavyweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, February 12.

