Undefeated WBC super flyweight champion Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez (17-0, 11 KOs) faces Cristian Gonzalez (15-1, 5 KOs) for the vacant WBO 112-pound title live on DAZN from Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, April 8. In addition to the previously announced main event, three bouts have been added to the lineup of action today. The co-feature pits unified WBA and IBF super bantamweight champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev (11-0 8 KOs) and former world champion Marlon Tapales (36-3 19 KOs).

Akhmadaliev was in action last June in San Antonio, where he stopped Ronny Rios in the 12th round and made the third successful defense of his belts. In 2021 a native of Chust, Uzbekistan scored a unanimous decision against Jose Velasquez and TKO’d Ryosuke Iwasa in Round 5. The 28-year-old claimed the belts against Daniel Roman by split decision early 2020.

“I’m happy to be back in the ring,” said Akhmadaliev. “It’s been a while, but finally we’re here for an exciting match against a great fighter in Tapales. He’s a former champion, we have similar styles, so I am preparing for tough action-packed fight on April 8. Thanks to Matchroom, world of Boxing, my team and all the support from boxing fans.”

Tapales of Tubod, Philippines last fought in May 2022 in Carson, CA where he KO’d Jose Estrella in the second round and secured his third win in a row. Prior to that, the 30-year-old former WBO bantamweight champion stopped Hiroaki Teshigawara and Eden Sonsona in the second round.

“I am very excited again for this opportunity to fight for not one but two world titles,” said Tapales. “This is my dream to become world champion again. I would like to thank my Team at Sanman Boxing, Knucklehead Boxing, Shapiro Sports, Viva Promotions and TGB Promotions for getting me this opportunity. I will bring pride and glory to the Philippines when I win both the IBF and WBA belts.”

Also on the card, Raymond Ford (13-0-1 7 KOs) of Camden, New Jersey defends his WBA Continental Americas featherweight title against former WBO super bantamweight champion Jessie Magdaleno (29-1 18 KOs) of Las Vegas, Nevada. Plus, Thomas Mattice (20-3-1 15 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio defends his WBA Continental Americas super featherweight strap against Ramiro Cesena (16-0-1, 13 KOs) of Loreto, Mexico.

“What a night we have in store in San Antonio,” said Hearn. “Jesse is on the fast track to becoming a superstar in the sport and performing regularly on his home patch is a key element of turning this young talent into a household name in Texas and beyond.

“MJ always brings entertainment and with an undisputed fight in his sights, it’s vital he shines against Tapales. Ray is really building a lot of momentum and with Leigh Wood defending the WBA title next weekend that ‘Savage’ has his eyes on, Jessie Magdelano is the perfect test of Ray’s world title credentials. Thomas is a great addition to the Matchroom team and a real dark horse in the 130lbs division, but he needs to be at his best to see of the dangerous Cesena if he’s to send a message to the champions.

“There’s much more to be added and I can’t wait to be back in San Antonio for this night, where I believe ‘Bam’ will become a two-weight world champion and take the first step on another stellar year.”

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 9.

Rodriguez vs Gonzalez fight card

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Cristian Gonzalez, 12 rounds, flyweight – vacant WBO flyweight title

Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Marlon Tapales, 12 rounds, super bantamweight – Akhmadaliev’s WBA and IBF super bantamweight title

Raymond Ford vs. Jessie Magdaleno, 12 rounds, featherweight – Ford’s WBA Continental Americas featherweight title

Thomas Mattice vs. Ramiro Cesena, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Mattice’s WBA Continental Americas super featherweight title