Undefeated Tim Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) of Australia faces former world champion Tony Harrison (29-3-1, 21 KOs) of the US at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW on Sunday, March 12. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds championship bout with the interim WBO super welterweight title at stake. With the venue and ticket information being determined, a series of undercard bouts has been also announced. The lineup features Nikita Tszyu up against Bo Belbin, Paulo Aokuso faceoff Yunieski Gonzalez and Sam Goodman versus TJ Doheny. Boxing fans can watch the showdown live stream on Main Event on Kayo.

Advertisements

Previously announced Tim Tszyu’s younger brother, Nikita Tszyu (4-0, 3 KOs) faces his fellow-Australian Bo Belbin (7-0, 5 KOs). The pair battles it out in a six-rounder at super welterweight. Tszyu won his previous bout last October via third-round RTD against Darkon Dryden. Belbin was in action last November when he defeated Jayden Riddle by majority decision.

Also on the card, Paulo Aokuso (3-0, 3 KOs) of Australia and Yunieski Gonzalez (21-5, 17 KOs) of Cuba meet in a ten-rounder for the vacant IBO Intercontinental light heavyweight belt. Aokuso won his previous bout last November by TKO in the second round against David Zegarra. Gonzalez is coming off a pair of defeats via tenth-round TKO against Andre Dirrell in November 2022 and Gilberto Ramirez late 2021.

Plus, Sam Goodman (13-0, 7 KOs) of Australia defends his WBO ‘Oriental’ super bantamweight title in a ten-rounder against TJ Doheny (23-3, 17 KOs) of Ireland. Goodman defeated Jason Cooper by unanimous decision in October 2022 and made the third successful defense of his strap. Former IBF super bantamweight champion Doheny stopped Cesar Juarez in the second round last March.

Tszyu vs Harrison location & tickets

Tim Tszyu vs Tony Harrison takes place at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia on Saturday, March 11. Tickets for the event are on sale (as of writing).

Tszyu vs Harrison tickets can be purchased through Ticketek.

In the United States, Tim Tszyu vs Tony Harrison airs live on Saturday, March 11. Broadcast information is to be determined.

The current lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Tszyu vs Harrison fight card

Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison, 12 rounds, super welterweight – interim WBO super welterweight title

Sam Goodman vs. TJ Doheny, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Goodman’s WBO ‘Oriental’ super bantamweight title

Paulo Aokuso vs. Yunieski Gonzalez, 10 rounds, light heavyweight – vacant IBO Intercontinental light heavyweight title

Nikita Tszyu vs. Bo Belbin, 6 rounds, super welterweight