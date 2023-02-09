UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski airs live on Main Event on Kayo from RAC Arena in Perth, WA on Sunday, February 12. Ahead of the event, the fighters host the final press conference.

Expected in attendance lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, reigning featherweight champion and lightweight contender Alexander Volkanovski, No. 2-ranked featherweight contender Yair Rodriguez and No. 5-ranked featherweight contender Josh Emmett.

In the United States, the event airs live on ESPN+ PPV on Saturday, February 11.

