Former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua makes his ring return on Saturday, April 1 at The O2 in London, England where he faces Jermaine Franklin in the 12-round main event live on DAZN. A pair of undercard bouts has been announced today, featuring Craig Richards up against Ricards Bolotniks and Matteo Signani faceoff Felix Cash.

Richards and Bolotniks were originally set to battle it out last November in Wembley. The bout fell off after former world title challenger withdrew with illness during fight week. The upcoming bout is scheduled for ten rounds with the vacant WBA Intercontinental light heavyweight title at stake.

London-born Richards (17-3-1, 10 KOs) last fought in May 2022 when he dropped a unanimous decision against Joshua Buatsi. In October 2022 the 32-year-old stopped Marek Matyja in the sixth round, after falling short in his bid to dethrone reigning WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol, who retained his belt by UD in May the same year.

Bolotniks (19-6-1, 8 KOs) was in action last April when he defeated Hrvoje Sep by unanimous decision. In August 2021, Riga, Latvia’s 32-year-old was KO’d by Buatsi in the eleventh round, which snapped his seven-win streak.

“I’m expecting a great fight with Bolotniks,” said Richards. “He is a good fighter and a lot of people know that which will allow me to showcase how good of a fighter I am. I’m excited to be on this card, it’s ironic it’s the return of Joshua because I feel like it’s my return too. A win against Bolotniks puts me heavily in the mix with the big boys and looking to push on to big things.”

Undefeated Wokingham’s former British and Commonwealth champion Felix Cash (16-0, 10 KOs) challenges Italy’s Matteo Signani (32-6-3, 12 KOs) for his European middleweight title. Cash, 29, is coming off the win by points decision against Celso Neves late 2022 in Leeds. Signani, 43, reclaimed the belt by TKO in the seventh round in the rematch against Anderson Prestot last November.

“2022 was a tough one for me personally but I’m determined to make this my year,” said Cash. “In 2023 I’m coming for all the belts and want the biggest fights possible, starting with the European Title at The O2. The work I’ve been putting in the gym with Tony Sims has been fantastic and I’ve never felt better, come April 1 everyone is going to see that I’m the real deal.”

Other bouts are expected to be announced shortly.

In Australia, Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin airs live on Sunday, April 2.

Joshua vs Franklin fight card

Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin, 12 rounds, heavyweight

Craig Richards vs. Ricards Bolotniks, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – WBA Intercontinental light heavyweight title

Matteo Signani vs. Felix Cash, 12 rounds, middleweight – Signani’s EBU European middleweight title