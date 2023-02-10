Rey Vargas vs O’Shaquie Foster weigh-in results

Two-division world champion Rey Vargas (36-0, 22 KOs) and contender O’Shaquie Foster (19-2, 11 KOs) battle it out in the main event live on Showtime from Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, February 11. The pair squares off for the vacant WBC junior lightweight title in the 12-round world championship bout. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the ten-round co-main event, Jovanie Santiago (14-2-1, 10 KOs) takes on former world champion Mario Barrios (26-2, 17 KOs) at welterweight. Kicking off the main card, Viktor Faust (11-0, 7 KOs) faces 2016 Olympian Lenier Pero (8-0, 5 KOs) in a ten-rounder at heavyweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, February 12.

Get Vargas vs Foster full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Vargas vs Foster fight card

Main card

Rey Vargas vs. O’Shaquie Foster, 12 rounds, super featherweight – vacant WBC super featherweight title

Mario Barrios vs. Jovanie Santiago, 10 rounds, welterweight

Lenier Pero vs. Viktor Faust, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard

Claudio Marrero vs. Gonzalo Fuenzalida, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Fabian Diaz vs. Eleazar Mendietta, 4 rounds, lightweight

Manuel Sifuentes vs. Jesus Ponce Aguilar, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

David Whitmire vs. Keith Foreman, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Daniel Heinen vs. James Wohlschlegel, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Dainier Pero vs. Daniel Zavala, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Eumir Marcial vs. Ricardo Ruben Villalba, 8 rounds, middleweight