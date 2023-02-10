UFC 284 weigh-in results, Makhachev vs Volkanovski

UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski airs live on Main Event on Kayo from RAC Arena in Perth, WA on Sunday, February 12. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, Islam Makhachev (23-1) makes the first defense of his lightweight title against reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (25-1). In the co-main event, No. 2-ranked contender Yair Rodriguez (14-3, 1 NC) and No. 5-ranked contender Josh Emmett (18-2) square off for the interim featherweight strap.
In the United States, the event airs live on ESPN+ PPV on Saturday, February 11.
Get UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
UFC 284 fight card
Main card
- Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski – Makhachev’s UFC lightweight title
- Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett – UFC interim featherweight title
- Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown
- Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter
- Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield
Preliminary card
- Tyson Pedro vs. Modestas Bukauskas
- Joshua Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan
- Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues
- Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado
Early prelims
- Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis
- Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed
- Shane Young vs. Blake Bilder
- Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Elves Brenner