UFC 284 weigh-in results, Makhachev vs Volkanovski

UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski airs live on Main Event on Kayo from RAC Arena in Perth, WA on Sunday, February 12. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, Islam Makhachev (23-1) makes the first defense of his lightweight title against reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (25-1). In the co-main event, No. 2-ranked contender Yair Rodriguez (14-3, 1 NC) and No. 5-ranked contender Josh Emmett (18-2) square off for the interim featherweight strap.

In the United States, the event airs live on ESPN+ PPV on Saturday, February 11.

Get UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

UFC 284 fight card

Main card

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski – Makhachev’s UFC lightweight title

Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett – UFC interim featherweight title

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown

Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

Preliminary card

Tyson Pedro vs. Modestas Bukauskas

Joshua Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado

Early prelims

Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed

Shane Young vs. Blake Bilder

Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Elves Brenner