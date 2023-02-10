Stream UFC 284 live on Kayo
UFC

UFC 284 weigh-in results, Makhachev vs Volkanovski

Newswire
Islam Makhachev weigh-in
Islam Makhachev weigh-in | YouTube/UFC

UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski

UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski airs live on Main Event on Kayo from RAC Arena in Perth, WA on Sunday, February 12. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, Islam Makhachev (23-1) makes the first defense of his lightweight title against reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (25-1). In the co-main event, No. 2-ranked contender Yair Rodriguez (14-3, 1 NC) and No. 5-ranked contender Josh Emmett (18-2) square off for the interim featherweight strap.

In the United States, the event airs live on ESPN+ PPV on Saturday, February 11.

Get UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

UFC 284 fight card

Main card

  • Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski – Makhachev’s UFC lightweight title
  • Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett – UFC interim featherweight title
  • Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown
  • Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter
  • Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

Preliminary card

  • Tyson Pedro vs. Modestas Bukauskas
  • Joshua Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan
  • Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues
  • Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado

Early prelims

  • Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis
  • Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed
  • Shane Young vs. Blake Bilder
  • Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Elves Brenner
