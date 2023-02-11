Emanuel “El Vaquero” Navarrete is staying at 130 pounds. The newly crowned three-division world champion has vacated his WBO featherweight title in order to continue his campaign at junior lightweight. Navarrete captured the WBO 130-pound crown by defeating Liam Wilson via ninth-round technical knockout last week at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Navarrete said, “After closely analyzing the situation with my team, we have decided to keep the WBO junior lightweight title. I feel very happy with the three title defenses that I made at featherweight, but I am also convinced that my future is now at junior lightweight. We are going after the big fights at 130.”

“I’m grateful for the support that I have always received from my promoter, Top Rank, and the WBO. I will now proudly carry and defend my junior lightweight belt.”

The April 1 showdown between Robeisy “El Tren” Ramirez and Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe, initially for the interim title at 126 pounds, will now fill the vacancy left by Navarrete atop an ESPN+-streamed card at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.

Ramirez, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, faces his toughest test to date in his first world title opportunity, while the always rugged Dogboe will attempt to earn a belt in a second weight class.