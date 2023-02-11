Kickboxing event GLORY 83 airs live from Grugahalle in Essen, Germany on Saturday, February 11. On the top of fight card, Sergej Maslobojev defends his light heavyweight title in a five-round clash against Donegi Abena. The pair meets for the second time. The current champion won their first non-title fight in October 2021 by split decision.

Advertisements

In the co-main event, reigning middleweight champion Donovan Wisse was expected to defend his belt against Cesar Almeida. The latter missed weight, resulting in a bout proceding as a three-round catchweight matchup with no title at stake.

Also on the main card, Serkan Ozcaglayan faces Sergej Braun, Jos van Belzen takes on Robin Ciric and Guerric Billet meets Cihad Akipa. In addition, Uku Jurjendal battles Nabil Khachab and Ahmad Chikh Mousa duels Berjan Peposhi.

GLORY 83 fight card

Get GLORY 83: Maslobojev vs Abena 2 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Sergej Maslobojev vs. Donegi Abena – Maslobojev’s GLORY light heavyweight title

Donovan Wisse vs. Cesar Almeida

Serkan Ozcaglayan vs. Sergej Braun

Jos van Belzen vs. Robin Ciric

Guerric Billet vs. Cihad Akipa

Uku Jurjendal vs. Nabil Khachab

Ahmad Chikh Mousa vs. Berjan Peposhi

Prelims

Chris Wunn vs. Jonathan Mayezo

Sorin Caliniuc vs. Arman Hambaryan