Kickboxing event GLORY 83 airs live from Grugahalle in Essen, Germany on Saturday, February 11. On the top of fight card, Sergej Maslobojev defends his light heavyweight title in a five-round clash against Donegi Abena. The pair meets for the second time. The current champion won their first non-title fight in October 2021 by split decision.
In the co-main event, reigning middleweight champion Donovan Wisse was expected to defend his belt against Cesar Almeida. The latter missed weight, resulting in a bout proceding as a three-round catchweight matchup with no title at stake.
Also on the main card, Serkan Ozcaglayan faces Sergej Braun, Jos van Belzen takes on Robin Ciric and Guerric Billet meets Cihad Akipa. In addition, Uku Jurjendal battles Nabil Khachab and Ahmad Chikh Mousa duels Berjan Peposhi.
GLORY 83 fight card
Get GLORY 83: Maslobojev vs Abena 2 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Sergej Maslobojev vs. Donegi Abena – Maslobojev’s GLORY light heavyweight title
- Donovan Wisse vs. Cesar Almeida
- Serkan Ozcaglayan vs. Sergej Braun
- Jos van Belzen vs. Robin Ciric
- Guerric Billet vs. Cihad Akipa
- Uku Jurjendal vs. Nabil Khachab
- Ahmad Chikh Mousa vs. Berjan Peposhi
Prelims
- Chris Wunn vs. Jonathan Mayezo
- Sorin Caliniuc vs. Arman Hambaryan