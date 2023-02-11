American YouTuber turned boxing sensation, Jake Paul goes up against Tommy Fury on Sunday, February 26 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The pair squares off in the scheduled for eight rounds 185-pound bout, headlining the event titled “The Truth”. Information how to watch fight live, including the PPV cost, has been announced today.

The event marks the first time undefeated Jake Paul (6-0, 4 KOs), who beat a number of former MMA champions, faces a real boxer Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs), the brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. In the co-main event Sweden’s former two-division world champion Badou Jack (27-3-3, 16 KOs) challenges Congo-born WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu (29-2, 25 KOs), fighting out of Johannesburg, South Africa. Also in action, Ashton Sylve (8-0, 8 KOs) of Long Beach, California takes on former world title challenger Maxwell Awuku (48-5-1, 33 KOs) of Accra, Ghana.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

Boxing fans can watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live stream on pay-per-view via various providers in respective markets. The announced broadcast information for the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and other countries, looks as the following:

United States

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live and exclusive on ESPN+ PPV. Additionally, the event is available via all major cable and satellite pay-per-view providers. The PPV price is $49.99. The fight will stream live starting at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

Canada

Boxing fans in Canada can watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live stream on FITE and DAZN. The event is available via all major cable and satellite pay-per-view providers.

United Kingdom and Ireland

Boxing fans in the United Kingdom and Ireland can watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live on BT Sport Box Office. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm GMT.

Europe

Boxing fans in Europe, excluding UK and Ireland, can watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live stream on FITE.

Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Monday, February 27. The start time is scheduled for 6 am AEDT. The PPV cost is $29.95.

New Zealand

Boxing fans in New Zealand can watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live on Sky Arena and Sky Sport.

Asia

Boxing fans in Asia (other than the Middle East) can watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live on FITE.

India

Boxing fans in India can watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live on FITE.

Brazil

Boxing fans in Brazil can watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live on FITE and DAZN.

“This fight has been long awaited and because of that, we have seen incredible demand from fans across the globe. We are grateful and excited to bring Paul vs. Fury to the homes of millions through the support of our esteemed pay-per-view partners,” said Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of MVP. “Tune in on Sunday, February 26th for an entertaining night that’s sure to pack non-stop action.”

The finalized Paul vs Fury fight card is expected to be announced shortly.