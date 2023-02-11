Former two-division world champion Shakur Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs) faces Japanese contender Shuichiro Yoshino (16-0, 12 KOs) in the 12-round WBC lightweight title eliminator at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, April 8. In addition to a series of fighters battling it out on the night, three athletes joined the lineup of undercard action today. The list includes Kelvin Davis, undefeated U.S. Olympic silver medalist Duke Ragan and his Olympic teammate, Troy Isley.

In the previously announced co-feature live on ESPN, Jared Anderson is in a ten-round action at heavyweight. U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis kicks off the telecast in a ten-rounder at lightweight. The undercard live stream on ESPN+ features Damian Knyba in an eight-rounder at heavyweight and Bruce Carrington in a six-rounder at featherweight.

Long Island, New York-born Kelvin Davis (7-0, 5 KOs), the older brother of Keyshawn, goes through the ropes in a six-rounder at junior welterweight. The 26-year-old, fighting out of Norfolk, Virginia, was in action late 2022 when he KO’d Jalen Hill in the fourth round.

Undefeated 25-year-old Duke Ragan (8-0, 1 KO), who won a silver medal at the Olympics in Tokyo, last fought in October 2022 when he scored a unanimous decision against Luis Lebron. A native of Cincinnati, Ohio is scheduled for an eight-rounder at featherweight.

Washington, D.C.-born Troy Isley (8-0, 4 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Quincy LaVallais in October 2022. Fighting out of Alexandria, Virginia, the 24-year-old is set for an eight-rounder at middleweight.

The current lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

In Australia, Shakur Stevenson vs Shuichiro Yoshino airs live on Sunday, April 9.

Stevenson vs Yoshino fight card

Main card

Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino, 12 rounds, lightweight – WBC lightweight title eliminator

Jared Anderson vs. TBA, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Keyshawn Davis vs. TBA, 10 rounds, lightweight

Preliminary card

Damian Knyba vs. TBA, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Bruce Carrington vs, TBA, 6 rounds, featherweight

Kelvin Davis vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior welterweight

Duke Ragan vs. TBA, 8 rounds, featherweight

Troy Isley vs. TBA, 8 rounds, middleweight