PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 3 results – Marques vs Hylton

PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 3: Marques vs Hylton airs live on Friday, February 10. MMA event features the four-fight card with international heavyweights battling it out in hopes to earn a contract with the promotion and an opportunity to join the global roster and compete in Regular Season.

In the main event, Danilo Marques (12-4) of Brazil goes up against Ras Hylton (9-6) of the US. Also on the card, Vitor Resende (4-0) of Brazil takes on Isaiah Pinson (1-0) of the US. Plus, Abraham Bably (2-0) of England faces off Hassan Graham (1-0) of the US. In addition, Louie Sutherland (4-1) of England duels Alton Meeks (4-1) of the US.

How to watch PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 3

United States

Broadcast: Fubo Sports Network

Date: Friday, February 10

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Stan Sport

Date: Friday, February 11

Time: 1 pm AEDT

PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 3 results

Get PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 3 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

PFL Contract winners

Danilo Marques vs. Ras Hylton

Vitor Resende vs. Isaiah Pinson

Abraham Bably vs. Hassan Graham

Louie Sutherland vs. Alton Meeks