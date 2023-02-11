PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 3 results – Marques vs Hylton

PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 3: Marques vs Hylton airs live on Friday, February 10. MMA event features the four-fight card with international heavyweights battling it out in hopes to earn a contract with the promotion and an opportunity to join the global roster and compete in Regular Season.
In the main event, Danilo Marques (12-4) of Brazil goes up against Ras Hylton (9-6) of the US. Also on the card, Vitor Resende (4-0) of Brazil takes on Isaiah Pinson (1-0) of the US. Plus, Abraham Bably (2-0) of England faces off Hassan Graham (1-0) of the US. In addition, Louie Sutherland (4-1) of England duels Alton Meeks (4-1) of the US.
How to watch PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 3
United States
Broadcast: Fubo Sports Network
Date: Friday, February 10
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: Stan Sport
Date: Friday, February 11
Time: 1 pm AEDT
PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 3 results
Get PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 3 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
PFL Contract winners
- Danilo Marques vs. Ras Hylton
- Vitor Resende vs. Isaiah Pinson
- Abraham Bably vs. Hassan Graham
- Louie Sutherland vs. Alton Meeks