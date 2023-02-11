Stream UFC 284 live on Kayo
MMA

PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 3 results – Marques vs Hylton

Newswire
Stream PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 3 Marques vs Hylton results
Danilo Marques vs Ras Hylton at weigh-in ceremony | PFL MMA

PFL Challenger Series

PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 3: Marques vs Hylton airs live on Friday, February 10. MMA event features the four-fight card with international heavyweights battling it out in hopes to earn a contract with the promotion and an opportunity to join the global roster and compete in Regular Season.

In the main event, Danilo Marques (12-4) of Brazil goes up against Ras Hylton (9-6) of the US. Also on the card, Vitor Resende (4-0) of Brazil takes on Isaiah Pinson (1-0) of the US. Plus, Abraham Bably (2-0) of England faces off Hassan Graham (1-0) of the US. In addition, Louie Sutherland (4-1) of England duels Alton Meeks (4-1) of the US.

How to watch PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 3

United States
Broadcast: Fubo Sports Network
Date: Friday, February 10
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Australia
Broadcast: Stan Sport
Date: Friday, February 11
Time: 1 pm AEDT

PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 3 results

Get PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 3 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

PFL Contract winners

  • Danilo Marques vs. Ras Hylton
  • Vitor Resende vs. Isaiah Pinson
  • Abraham Bably vs. Hassan Graham
  • Louie Sutherland vs. Alton Meeks
