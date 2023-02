Ahead of their respective MMA bouts scheduled for the day after, the fighters featured on the UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski fight card step on the scales and come face to face in front of the fans.

UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States on Saturday February 11, and Kayo in Australia on Sunday February 12.

