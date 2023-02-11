Stream UFC 284 live on Kayo
Boxing

Vargas vs Foster free live stream of prelims

Rey Vargas vs O’Shaquie Foster free prelims air live stream from Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, February 11, leading to the main card on Showtime.

Among the bouts, former titleholder Claudio Marrero squares off against Gonzalo Fuenzalida in an eight-rounder at super featherweight. Also on the card, Ricardo Villalba takes on unbeaten Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial in an eight-round middleweight contest. Plus, Daniel Zavala faces Dainier Pero in a four-round heavyweight scrap, and David Whitmire makes his pro debut against Keith Foreman in a four-rounder at super welterweight.

In Australia, Vargas vs Foster airs live on Sunday, February 12.

Get Vargas vs Foster full fight card and start time.

