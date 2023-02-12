Search
Claudio Marrero drops Gonzalo Fuenzalida three times, wins by TKO in fifth round (video)

Claudio Marrero (27-5, 19 KOs) came out on top when he faced Gonzalo Fuenzalida (12-2, 3 KOs) at Alamodome in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, February 11. The contest headlined Showtime Boxing Countdown leading to the main card, topped by Rey Vargas vs O’Shaquie Foster for vacant WBC junior lightweight title, live on Showtime.

The scheduled for eight rounds super featherweight bout didn’t go the full distance. A native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic stopped his Chile-born Las Vegas-based opponent at 43 seconds into the fifth round, sending him to the canvas for the third and final time.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 12.

Get Vargas vs Foster full fight card results.

