Boxing

Dainier Pero defeats Daniel Zavala by decision after four rounds (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

Vargas vs Foster

Miami-based Dainier Pero (3-0, 2 KOs) came out victorious when he faced Daniel Zavala (2-2-2) of Del Rio, Texas at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, February 11. The bout was featured on Showtime Boxing Countdown leading to the main card topped by Rey Vargas vs O’Shaquie Foster for the vacant WBC junior lightweight title live on Showtime. After four rounds at heavyweight, two judges scored the fight 40-36 and one judge gave it 40-35, all in favor of a native of Camaguey, Cuba.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 12.

Get Vargas vs Foster full fight card results.

