Washington, D.C. native David Whitmire (1-0, 1 KO) made his successful pro boxing debut when he faced and stopped Waco, Texas-born Keith Foreman (0-1, 1 NC) at Alamodome in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, February 11. The bout was kicked off Showtime Boxing Countdown leading to the main card topped by Rey Vargas vs O’Shaquie Foster for the vacant WBC junior lightweight title live on Showtime.

Advertisements

The scheduled for four rounds super welterweight bout didn’t go the distance. The referee called it a day at 2 minutes and 10 seconds into the opening round after Whitmire twice sent Foreman to the canvas with left hook.

Prelims are off to a hot start ?



David Whitmire gets the round-1 TKO in his pro debut!



Watch NOW ?? https://t.co/yvfruIWQKk pic.twitter.com/0FrDQjCYY5 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) February 12, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 12.

Get Vargas vs Foster full fight card results.