Stream UFC 284 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 284 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 284 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 284 live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 284 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 284 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 284 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 284 live on Kayo
Boxing

David Whitmire TKO’s Keith Foreman in first round to make successful pro debut (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

Vargas vs Foster

Washington, D.C. native David Whitmire (1-0, 1 KO) made his successful pro boxing debut when he faced and stopped Waco, Texas-born Keith Foreman (0-1, 1 NC) at Alamodome in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, February 11. The bout was kicked off Showtime Boxing Countdown leading to the main card topped by Rey Vargas vs O’Shaquie Foster for the vacant WBC junior lightweight title live on Showtime.

Advertisements

The scheduled for four rounds super welterweight bout didn’t go the distance. The referee called it a day at 2 minutes and 10 seconds into the opening round after Whitmire twice sent Foreman to the canvas with left hook.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 12.

Get Vargas vs Foster full fight card results.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream UFC 284 live on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097