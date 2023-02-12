Stream UFC 284 live on Kayo
Boxing

Eumir Marcial dominates & stops Ricardo Ruben Villalba in two rounds (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

Vargas vs Foster

Eumir Marcial (4-0, 2 KO) dominated and stopped Ricardo Ruben Villalba (20-8-1, 8 KOs) when the pair squared off at Alamodome in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, February 11. The middleweight contest was featured on Showtime Boxing Countdown leading to the main card, topped by Rey Vargas vs O’Shaquie Foster for the vacant WBC super featherweight title live on Showtime. The scheduled for eight rounds bout ended at 48 seconds into the second round after Filipino Olympic bronze medalist dropped his opponent from Argentina with big right, following a knockdown scored in Round 1 with left body shot.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 12.

Get Vargas vs Foster full fight card results.

