Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski squared off in the main event of UFC 284 live on pay-per-view from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Sunday, February 12. The contest featured reigning lightweight champion making the first defense of his belt against current featherweight titleholder.

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout went the full distance and produced fireworks. In the end, two judges scored the fight 48-47 and one judge had it 49-46, all in favor of defending champion.

With the victory, by unanimous decision Islam Makhachev retained his belt, improved to 24-1 and secured his 12th win in a row. The 31-year-old claimed the vacant title by submission in the second round against Charles Oliveira last October 2022 in Abu Dhabi.

Alexander Volkanovski dropped to 25-2, which snapped his 22-win streak. With the defeat, the 34-year-old native of Windang, NSW, who is a reigning 145-pound champion, failed his attempt to become a two-division king.

Check out Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski full fight video highlights below.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Makhachev vs Volkanovski full fight video highlights

Alexander Volkanovski makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Islam Makhachev.

The boos are deafening, but it takes guts to fly to Australia to defend your belt ?@MakhachevMMA makes the walk! #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/JdzBfyCc4z — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) February 12, 2023

Fight time.

LIGHTWEIGHT ON THE LINE. P4P #1 ON THE LINE. HERE WE GO, PERTH! #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/EBaCVJEj8b — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) February 12, 2023

Round 1.

WOW!!!! Aquí viene la presión de Islam #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/rPYX0MXwoU — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 12, 2023

Round 2.

Alexander quiere lastimar en pie, Islam busca el piso #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/WtQAgAEZCu — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 12, 2023

Qué combate estamos viendo en la estelar por el ? #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/BPCWNHaKv8 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 12, 2023

Inside the Volkanovski corner after 2 rounds ? #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/20WWlHvPLx — UFC (@ufc) February 12, 2023

Round 3.

DOS verdaderos campeones enfrentados! Islam baja un poco el volumen de ataques #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/lZWNGC2RVP — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 12, 2023

WOW! La agresividad de Alex y la resistencia se Islam ? #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/K6mdZuF07W — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 12, 2023

Round 4.

Volkanovski's corner heading into our 5th and final. Gunning for a finish ? #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/T2IHI79232 — UFC (@ufc) February 12, 2023

Round 5.

Último round de la pelea! Aquí se puede definir ? #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/b2SZPMMGOZ — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 12, 2023

Verdict.

Pound-for-pound.

The new world P4P #1 and NOBODY can take that away from @MakhachevMMA ? #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/FLoq82H05E — UFC (@ufc) February 12, 2023

In the United States, the event aired live on Saturday, February 11.

Get UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski full fight card results.