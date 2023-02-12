Search
Jack Della Maddalena dominates & submits Randy Brown in first round at UFC 284

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski

Australian Jack Della Maddalena (14-2) landed his fourteenth straight victory when he faced Jamaica’s Randy Brown (16-5) at UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski live from RAC Arena in Perth, WA on Sunday, February 12. Battling it out in front of his hometown crowd, the 26-year-old welterweight claimed the win via rear-naked choke at 2 minutes and 13 seconds into the opening round, after dominating and dropping his opponent to the canvas with punches.

In the United States, the event aired live on Saturday, February 11.

MMA fans can watch UFC live on pay-per-view on Main Event on Kayo in Australia and ESPN+ PPV in the United States.

Get UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski full fight card results.

