Australian Jack Della Maddalena (14-2) landed his fourteenth straight victory when he faced Jamaica’s Randy Brown (16-5) at UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski live from RAC Arena in Perth, WA on Sunday, February 12. Battling it out in front of his hometown crowd, the 26-year-old welterweight claimed the win via rear-naked choke at 2 minutes and 13 seconds into the opening round, after dominating and dropping his opponent to the canvas with punches.

In the United States, the event aired live on Saturday, February 11.

? ¡???? ?? ??? ??????! ? Jack Della Maddalena tumba a Randy Brown con el primer golpe y pone a rugir al RAC Arena de Perth ? Así se las gasta el presente y futuro de la @ufc #UFC284 | #UFCEurosport pic.twitter.com/2TroM2KSrc — Eurosport.es (@Eurosport_ES) February 12, 2023

