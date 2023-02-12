Search
Joshua Culibao submits Melsik Baghdasaryan in second round at UFC 284 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski

Australian Joshua Culibao (11-1-1) secured his third win in a row when he defeated Melsik Baghdasaryan (7-2) of Armenia via rear-naked choke at UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski live from RAC Arena in Perth, WA on Sunday, February 12. The scheduled for three rounds featherweight bout ended at 2 minutes and 2 seconds into the second round following the tap.

In the United States, the event aired live on Saturday, February 11.

MMA fans can watch UFC live on pay-per-view on Main Event on Kayo in Australia and ESPN+ PPV in the United States.

Get UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski full fight card results.

