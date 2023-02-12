Justin Tafa KO’s Parker Porter in first round at UFC 289

New Zealand-born Australian Justin Tafa (6-3), fighting out of Brisbane, Queensland, scored a walk-off knockout of American Parker Porter (13-8), when the pair squared off at UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Sunday, February 12. The scheduled for three rounds heavyweight clash ended at 1 minute and 6 seconds into the opening round, courtesy of “Bad Man”‘s left hand followed by a short right uppercut.

In the United States, the event aired live on Saturday, February 11.

MMA fans can watch UFC live on pay-per-view on Main Event on Kayo in Australia and ESPN+ PPV in the United States.

