Kleydson Rodrigues TKO’s Shannon Ross in 59 seconds at UFC 284 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski

Kleydson Rodrigues (8-2) claimed the victory against Shannon Ross (13-7) when the pair squared off at UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski live from RAC Arena in Perth, WA on Sunday, February 12. The referee stepped in at 59 seconds into the opening round after the Brazilian flyweight dominated his opponent from Australia with a flurry of punches.

In the United States, the event aired live on Saturday, February 11.

MMA fans can watch UFC live on pay-per-view on Main Event on Kayo in Australia and ESPN+ PPV in the United States.

Get UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski full fight card results.

