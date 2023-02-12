Lenier Pero stops Viktor Faust in eighth round (video)

Cuba’s 2016 Olympian Lenier Pero (9-0, 6 KOs) remained undefeated and handed Ukraine’s Viktor Faust (11-1, 7 KOs) his first career defeat when the pair squared off at Alamodome in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, February 11. The contest kicked off a three-fight telecast, topped by Rey Vargas vs O’Shaquie Foster for vacant WBC junior lightweight title, live on Showtime.

The scheduled for ten rounds heavyweight bout didn’t go the full distance. Pero delivered a big right hand to the body, followed by straight left to the face. Faust stopped fighting and turned away, meanwhile his opponent jumped on him delivering more heavy shots. The referee stepped in to call it a day at 2 minutes 28 seconds into the eighth round.

WOW!@pero_lenier lands multiple BIG shots en route to an 8th round stoppage over Faust ?#PeroFaust | #VargasFoster pic.twitter.com/ZDxhEuJQgO — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) February 12, 2023

That deserves another look ?@pero_lenier comes out on ? in the 8th



More action to come, as @Boxer_Barrios enters the ring against Jovanie Santiago NEXT on @Showtime ? pic.twitter.com/VWtVsJkD8h — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) February 12, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 12.

