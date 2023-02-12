Search
Lenier Pero stops Viktor Faust in eighth round (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Lenier Pero stops Viktor Faust in 8 rounds
Lenier Pero lands a big left in his bout against Viktor Faust | Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Vargas vs Foster

Cuba’s 2016 Olympian Lenier Pero (9-0, 6 KOs) remained undefeated and handed Ukraine’s Viktor Faust (11-1, 7 KOs) his first career defeat when the pair squared off at Alamodome in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, February 11. The contest kicked off a three-fight telecast, topped by Rey Vargas vs O’Shaquie Foster for vacant WBC junior lightweight title, live on Showtime.

The scheduled for ten rounds heavyweight bout didn’t go the full distance. Pero delivered a big right hand to the body, followed by straight left to the face. Faust stopped fighting and turned away, meanwhile his opponent jumped on him delivering more heavy shots. The referee stepped in to call it a day at 2 minutes 28 seconds into the eighth round.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 12.

Get Vargas vs Foster full fight card results.

