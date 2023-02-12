Former world champion Mario Barrios (27-2, 18 KOs) came out on top when he faced Puerto Rico’s Jovanie Santiago (14-3-1, 10 KOs) at Alamodome in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, February 11. The pair squared off in the co-feature on the card, topped by Rey Vargas vs O’Shaquie Foster for vacant WBC junior lightweight title, live on Showtime. Battling it out in front of his hometown crowd “El Azteca” claimed the victory by TKO, flooring his opponent along the way. The referee stepped in to wave the welterweight fight off at 1 minute 42 seconds into the eighth round.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, February 12.

