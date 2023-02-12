Modestas Bukauskas (14-5) of Klaipeda, Lithuania secured his third win in a row, when he faced Tyson Pedro (9-4) of Penrith, New South Wales at UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Sunday, February 12. After three rounds of a light heavyweight battle one judge scored the fight 30-27, while two other judges had it 29-28, all in favor of “The Baltic Gladiator”.

In the United States, the event aired live on Saturday, February 11.

MMA fans can watch UFC live on pay-per-view on Main Event on Kayo in Australia and ESPN+ PPV in the United States.

