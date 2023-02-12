Search
UFC

Modestas Bukauskas defeats Tyson Pedro by decision at UFC 284

Parviz Iskenderov
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski

Modestas Bukauskas (14-5) of Klaipeda, Lithuania secured his third win in a row, when he faced Tyson Pedro (9-4) of Penrith, New South Wales at UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Sunday, February 12. After three rounds of a light heavyweight battle one judge scored the fight 30-27, while two other judges had it 29-28, all in favor of “The Baltic Gladiator”.

In the United States, the event aired live on Saturday, February 11.

MMA fans can watch UFC live on pay-per-view on Main Event on Kayo in Australia and ESPN+ PPV in the United States.

Get UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097