Rey Vargas (36-0, 22 KOs) and O’Shaquie Foster (19-2, 11 KOs) battle it out in the main event live on Showtime from Alamodome in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, February 11. The contest features two-weight world champion of Otumba, Mexico looking to become a three-division king when he faces top contender of Orange, TX. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout with the vacant WBC super featherweight title on the line. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, February 12.

In the co-main event, San Antonio’s former world champion Mario Barrios (26-2, 17 KOs) takes on Puerto Rico’s Jovanie Santiago (14-2-1, 10 KOs) in a ten-rounder at welterweight. The telecast opener pits Ukraine’s Viktor Faust (11-0, 7 KOs) and Cuba’s 2016 Olympian Lenier Pero (8-0, 5 KOs) in a ten-rounder at heavyweight.

Among the undercard bouts, Claudio Marrero (26-5, 18 KOs) of Dominican Republic meets Las Vegas-based Gonzalo Fuenzalida (12-1, 3 KOs) of Chile in an eight-rounder at super featherweight. As well, Filipino Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial (3-0, 1 KO) goes up against Ricardo Ruben Villalba (20-7-1, 8 KOs) of Argentina in an eight-rounder at middleweight. Plus, Miami-based Dainier Pero (2-0, 2 KOs) of Cuba duels Del Rio, Texas-native Daniel Zavala (2-1-2) in an four-rounder at heavyweight. In addition, The Washington, D.C. native David Whitmire makes his pro boxing debut against Waco, Texas-born Keith Foreman (0-0, 1 NC) in a four-rounder at super welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Rey Vargas vs O’Shaquie Foster

United States

Broadcast: Showtime

Date: Saturday, February 11

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, February 12

Time: 2 am GMT / 1 pm

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Vargas vs Foster from practically anywhere.

Vargas vs Foster fight card

Get Vargas vs Foster full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Rey Vargas vs. O’Shaquie Foster, 12 rounds, super featherweight – vacant WBC super featherweight title

Mario Barrios vs. Jovanie Santiago, 10 rounds, welterweight

Lenier Pero vs. Viktor Faust, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard

Claudio Marrero vs. Gonzalo Fuenzalida, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Eumir Marcial vs. Ricardo Ruben Villalba, 8 rounds, middleweight

Dainier Pero vs. Daniel Zavala, 4 rounds, heavyweight

David Whitmire vs. Keith Foreman, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Non-televised prelims

Manuel Sifuentes vs. Jesus Ponce Aguilar, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Daniel Heinen vs. James Wohlschlegel, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Fabian Diaz vs. Eleazar Mendietta, 4 rounds, lightweight

Rey Vargas vs O’Shaquie Foster results

Fabian Diaz def. Eleazar Mendietta by TKO (R1)

James Wohlschlegel def. Daniel Heinen by split decision (39-37, 40-36, 37-39)

Jesus Ponce Aguilar def. Manuel Sifuentes by majority decision (38-38, 39-37, 39-37)

David Whitmire def. Keith Foreman by TKO (R1 at 2:10) | Watch TKO

Dainier Pero def. Daniel Zavala by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-35, 40-36) | Watch highlights

Eumir Marcial def. Ricardo Ruben Villalba by TKO (R2 at 0:48) | Watch TKO

Claudio Marrero def. Gonzalo Fuenzalida by KO (R5 at 0:43)