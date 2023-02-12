Stream UFC 284 live on Kayo
Search
Boxing

Vargas vs Foster results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Stream Rey Vargas vs O'Shaquie Foster results live from San Antonio, TX
Rey Vargas vs O'Shaquie Foster faceoff | Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Rey Vargas vs O'Shaquie Foster for vacant WBC junior lightweight title at Alamodome in San Antonio

Rey Vargas (36-0, 22 KOs) and O’Shaquie Foster (19-2, 11 KOs) battle it out in the main event live on Showtime from Alamodome in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, February 11. The contest features two-weight world champion of Otumba, Mexico looking to become a three-division king when he faces top contender of Orange, TX. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout with the vacant WBC super featherweight title on the line. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, February 12.

In the co-main event, San Antonio’s former world champion Mario Barrios (26-2, 17 KOs) takes on Puerto Rico’s Jovanie Santiago (14-2-1, 10 KOs) in a ten-rounder at welterweight. The telecast opener pits Ukraine’s Viktor Faust (11-0, 7 KOs) and Cuba’s 2016 Olympian Lenier Pero (8-0, 5 KOs) in a ten-rounder at heavyweight.

Among the undercard bouts, Claudio Marrero (26-5, 18 KOs) of Dominican Republic meets Las Vegas-based Gonzalo Fuenzalida (12-1, 3 KOs) of Chile in an eight-rounder at super featherweight. As well, Filipino Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial (3-0, 1 KO) goes up against Ricardo Ruben Villalba (20-7-1, 8 KOs) of Argentina in an eight-rounder at middleweight. Plus, Miami-based Dainier Pero (2-0, 2 KOs) of Cuba duels Del Rio, Texas-native Daniel Zavala (2-1-2) in an four-rounder at heavyweight. In addition, The Washington, D.C. native David Whitmire makes his pro boxing debut against Waco, Texas-born Keith Foreman (0-0, 1 NC) in a four-rounder at super welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Rey Vargas vs O’Shaquie Foster

United States

Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Saturday, February 11
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, February 12
Time: 2 am GMT / 1 pm

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Vargas vs Foster from practically anywhere.

Vargas vs Foster fight card

Get Vargas vs Foster full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Rey Vargas vs. O’Shaquie Foster, 12 rounds, super featherweight – vacant WBC super featherweight title
  • Mario Barrios vs. Jovanie Santiago, 10 rounds, welterweight
  • Lenier Pero vs. Viktor Faust, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard

  • Claudio Marrero vs. Gonzalo Fuenzalida, 8 rounds, super featherweight
  • Eumir Marcial vs. Ricardo Ruben Villalba, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Dainier Pero vs. Daniel Zavala, 4 rounds, heavyweight
  • David Whitmire vs. Keith Foreman, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Non-televised prelims

  • Manuel Sifuentes vs. Jesus Ponce Aguilar, 4 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Daniel Heinen vs. James Wohlschlegel, 4 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Fabian Diaz vs. Eleazar Mendietta, 4 rounds, lightweight

Rey Vargas vs O’Shaquie Foster results

  • Fabian Diaz def. Eleazar Mendietta by TKO (R1)
  • James Wohlschlegel def. Daniel Heinen by split decision (39-37, 40-36, 37-39)
  • Jesus Ponce Aguilar def. Manuel Sifuentes by majority decision (38-38, 39-37, 39-37)
  • David Whitmire def. Keith Foreman by TKO (R1 at 2:10) | Watch TKO
  • Dainier Pero def. Daniel Zavala by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-35, 40-36) | Watch highlights
  • Eumir Marcial def. Ricardo Ruben Villalba by TKO (R2 at 0:48) | Watch TKO
  • Claudio Marrero def. Gonzalo Fuenzalida by KO (R5 at 0:43)
