Rey Vargas and O’Shaquie Foster squared off in the main event at Alamodome in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, February 11. The contest featured two-division world champion of Otumba, Mexico up against top contender of Orange, TX. The pair battled it out for the vacant WBC super featherweight title live on Showtime.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout went the full distance. In the end one judge scored the fight 116-112, another judge had it 118-110, and the third judge gave it 119-109, all in favor of “Shock”.

With the victory by unanimous decision O’Shaquie Foster improved to 20-2, 11 KOs and became a new WBC super featherweight champion of the world. Rey Vargas dropped to 36-1, 22 KOs and suffered the first defeat in his pro boxing career.

Check out Rey Vargas vs O’Shaquie Foster full fight video highlights below.

Vargas vs Foster full fight video highlights

O’Shaquie Foster makes his ring walk.

Can he shock Vargas?@OshaquieFoster makes his way to the ring in anticipation of his first attempt at a world title ?#VargasFoster pic.twitter.com/d4ubuf5HZd — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) February 12, 2023

Here comes Rey Vargas.

Knockdown?

Knockdown or nah? #VargasFoster



Foster steps on the foot of Vargas, but he also landed a jab to the body. pic.twitter.com/6Nk54d8FXT — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) February 12, 2023

Clash of heads.

Vargas and Foster have a clash of heads that leads to a cut over the left eye of Vargas. #VargasFoster pic.twitter.com/qaCiu7tPKw — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) February 12, 2023

Foster tries to upset.

Foster's confidence rising ?@OshaquieFoster has been grinding through 5 rounds



Catch the remainder of #VargasFoster LIVE on @Showtime pic.twitter.com/4DuljmSKFY — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) February 12, 2023

Final rounds.

? WE'RE ENTERING THE CHAMPIONSHIP ROUNDS ?



Tune in live to #VargasFoster NOW on @Showtime pic.twitter.com/67ojRg1ZTR — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) February 12, 2023

Verdict.

? SHOCK THE WORLD ?@OshaquieFoster's dream comes true as he defeats Vargas by unanimous decision to win the WBC Super Featherweight strap ?#VargasFoster pic.twitter.com/FRt1qgtNTd — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) February 12, 2023

Post-fight.

"It's been a tough journey, but a great outcome."



Pure emotion for @OshaquieFoster ?#VargasFoster pic.twitter.com/EOV70IdA1g — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) February 12, 2023

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, February 12.

Get Vargas vs Foster full fight card results.