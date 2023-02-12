Rey Vargas vs O’Shaquie Foster full fight video highlights

Rey Vargas and O’Shaquie Foster squared off in the main event at Alamodome in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, February 11. The contest featured two-division world champion of Otumba, Mexico up against top contender of Orange, TX. The pair battled it out for the vacant WBC super featherweight title live on Showtime.
The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout went the full distance. In the end one judge scored the fight 116-112, another judge had it 118-110, and the third judge gave it 119-109, all in favor of “Shock”.
With the victory by unanimous decision O’Shaquie Foster improved to 20-2, 11 KOs and became a new WBC super featherweight champion of the world. Rey Vargas dropped to 36-1, 22 KOs and suffered the first defeat in his pro boxing career.
In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, February 12.
