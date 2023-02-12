UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski airs live on pay-per-view from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Sunday, February 12. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show. The date when the event airs live in the United States is Saturday, February 11.
In the five-round main event, Islam Makhachev (23-1) makes the first defense of his UFC lightweight title against Australia’s reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (25-1), who moves up a weight class in hopes to become a two-division king. In the co-main event, Mexico’s No. 2-ranked contender Yair Rodriguez (14-3, 1 NC) and USA’s No. 5-ranked contender Josh Emmett (18-2) battle it out for the UFC interim 145-pound belt.
Also on the PPV card, Australian Jack Della Maddalena (13-2) takes on Jamaica’s Randy Brown (16-4) at welterweight. As well, New Zealand-born Justin Tafa (5-3) of Australia goes up against American Parker Porter (13-7) at heavyweight. In addition, Australian Jimmy Crute (12-3) faces off Alonzo Menifield (13-3) of the US at light heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski
Australia
Date: Sunday, February 12
Main card: 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo
Preliminary card: 12 am AEDT / 9 am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass
Early prelims: 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass
United States
Date: Saturday, February 11
Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV
Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT live on ESPN+
Early Prelims card: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live on ESPN+
MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski from practically anywhere.
UFC 284 fight card
Get UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski – Makhachev’s UFC lightweight title
- Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett – UFC interim featherweight title
- Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown
- Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter
- Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield
Preliminary card
- Tyson Pedro vs. Modestas Bukauskas
- Joshua Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan
- Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues
- Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado
Early prelims
- Jack Jenkins def. Don Shainis by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28)
- Loma Lookboonmee def. Elise Reed by submission (rear-naked choke, R2 at 0:44) | Watch submission
- Blake Bilder def. Shane Young by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28)
- Elves Brenner def. Zubaira Tukhugov by (29–28, 28–29, 30–27)