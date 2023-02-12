UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski airs live on pay-per-view from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Sunday, February 12. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show. The date when the event airs live in the United States is Saturday, February 11.

Advertisements

In the five-round main event, Islam Makhachev (23-1) makes the first defense of his UFC lightweight title against Australia’s reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (25-1), who moves up a weight class in hopes to become a two-division king. In the co-main event, Mexico’s No. 2-ranked contender Yair Rodriguez (14-3, 1 NC) and USA’s No. 5-ranked contender Josh Emmett (18-2) battle it out for the UFC interim 145-pound belt.

Also on the PPV card, Australian Jack Della Maddalena (13-2) takes on Jamaica’s Randy Brown (16-4) at welterweight. As well, New Zealand-born Justin Tafa (5-3) of Australia goes up against American Parker Porter (13-7) at heavyweight. In addition, Australian Jimmy Crute (12-3) faces off Alonzo Menifield (13-3) of the US at light heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski

Australia

Date: Sunday, February 12

Main card: 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo

Preliminary card: 12 am AEDT / 9 am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass

Early prelims: 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass

Order UFC 284 PPV on Kayo >>

United States

Date: Saturday, February 11

Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV

Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT live on ESPN+

Early Prelims card: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live on ESPN+

Order UFC 284 PPV on ESPN+ >>

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski from practically anywhere.

UFC 284 fight card

Get UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski – Makhachev’s UFC lightweight title

Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett – UFC interim featherweight title

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown

Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

Preliminary card

Tyson Pedro vs. Modestas Bukauskas

Joshua Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado

Early prelims

Jack Jenkins def. Don Shainis by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28)

Loma Lookboonmee def. Elise Reed by submission (rear-naked choke, R2 at 0:44) | Watch submission

Blake Bilder def. Shane Young by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28)

Elves Brenner def. Zubaira Tukhugov by (29–28, 28–29, 30–27)