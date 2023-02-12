Australian Jimmy Crute (12-3-1) and American Alonzo Menifield (13-3-1) added a draw to their respective fight records, when the pair squared off at UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Sunday, February 12. After three rounds of a light heavyweight battle, one judge scored the fight 29-27 in favor of Crute, while two other judges had it 28-28, resulting in a majority draw.

In the last round, referee Marc Goddard deducted a point for a fence grab from Menifield.

In the United States, the event aired live on Saturday, February 11.

