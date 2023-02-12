Stream UFC 284 live on Kayo
UFC

UFC 284 video: Loma Lookboonmee submits Elise Reed in second round

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski

Loma Lookboonmee (8-3) secured her second win in a row when she submitted Elise Reed (6-3) at UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Sunday, February 12. The women’s strawweight bout ended at 44 seconds into the second round after the Thai fighter applied a rear-naked choke forcing her American opponent to tap.

In the United States, the event aired live on Saturday, February 11.

MMA fans can watch UFC live on pay-per-view on Main Event on Kayo in Australia and ESPN+ PPV in the United States.

Get UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski full fight card results.

