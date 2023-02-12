Loma Lookboonmee (8-3) secured her second win in a row when she submitted Elise Reed (6-3) at UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Sunday, February 12. The women’s strawweight bout ended at 44 seconds into the second round after the Thai fighter applied a rear-naked choke forcing her American opponent to tap.

In the United States, the event aired live on Saturday, February 11.

