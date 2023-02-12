Yair Rodriguez (15-3, 1 NC) lifted the interim featherweight title when he faced Josh Emmett (18-3) at UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Sunday, February 12. Mexico’s No. 2-ranked contender claimed the victory over USA’s No. 5-ranked contender via triangle choke at 4 minutes and 19 seconds into the second round.

In the United States, the event aired live on Saturday, February 11.

MMA fans can watch UFC live on pay-per-view on Main Event on Kayo in Australia and ESPN+ PPV in the United States.

