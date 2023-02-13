Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to New Mexico on Friday, February 17 with BKFC KnuckleMania 3: Hunt vs Richman taking place at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, NM. The fight card live on pay-per-view features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with the light heavyweight title contested in the headliner of the show.

Advertisements

In the main event, two-division BKFC champion Lorenzo Hunt (8-1-0, 7 KOs) of St. Augustine, Florida puts his light heavyweight title on the line when he faces the division’s interim titleholder Mike Richman (4-0-0, 4 KOs) of Rosemount, Minnesota. The pair squares off in the championship unification.

In the co-main event, former WBA light middleweight champion Austin Trout (boxing 35-5-1, 18 KOs) of Las Cruces, New Mexico makes his BKFC debut against fellow promotional-newcomer and former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez (MMA 30-14) of Albuquerque, New Mexico. The pair battles it out at welterweight.

Also on the BKFC KnuckleMania 3 card, John Dodson (1-0, 1 KO) of Albuquerque, NM faces Jarod Grant (5-1, 4 KOs) of Pembroke Pines, Florida at flyweight. As well, former NFL defensive and UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy (MMA 7-5, 1 NC) of Millington, Tennessee makes his BKFC debut against Josh Watson (1-1) Portland, Maine. In addition, Jayme Hinshaw (1-0) of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Charisa Sigala (1-3-1) of Rancho Cucamonga, California meet at women’s strawweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch BKFC KnuckleMania 3: Hunt vs Richman in USA

Bare knuckle boxing fans in the United States can watch BKFC KnuckleMania 3: Hunt vs Richman live stream on FITE. The date is Friday, February 17. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

How to watch BKFC KnuckleMania 3 in UK and Australia

Bare knuckle boxing fans in the United Kingdom and Australia can watch BKFC KnuckleMania 3: Hunt vs Richman live stream on FITE. The date is Saturday, February 18. The start time is scheduled for 2 am GMT / 1 pm AEDT.

The preliminary card begins at 1 am GMT / 12 pm AEDT.

BKFC KnuckleMania 3 Fight Week schedule of events

A number of events has been scheduled for BKFC KnuckleMania 3 Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events can be found below. Date and time are local.

Wednesday, February 15

BKFC KnuckleMania 3 Media Workouts is held on Wednesday, February 15 at Jackson Wink MMA Academy in Albuquerque, NM. The start time is 3 pm.

Thursday, February 16

BKFC KnuckleMania 3 ceremonial weigh-ins is on Thursday, February 16 at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, NM. The start time is 6 pm, following BKFC Fan Expo held an hour earlier.

Friday, October 7

BKFC KnuckleMania 3 fight date is Friday, October 7. The location is Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Doors open 5 pm. First fight begins at 6 pm.

BKFC KnuckleMania 3 main card starts at 7 pm.

BKFC KnuckleMania 3 fight card

The current BKFC KnuckleMania 3: Hunt vs Richman fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Lorenzo Hunt vs. Mike Richman – Hunt’s BKFC light heavyweight title

Austin Trout vs. Diego Sanchez

John Dodson vs. Jarod Grant

Greg Hardy vs. Josh Watson

Jayme Hinshaw vs. Charisa Sigala

Will Santiago vs. Noah Cutter

Gaston Reyno vs. Daniel Van Sickle

Joshua Moreno vs. Christian Torres

Chevvy Bridges vs. Kevin Croom

Preliminary card

Eric Dodson vs. Gene Perez

Nick Gonzalez vs. Lardy Navarro

Anthony Sanchez vs. Derek Perez