Leigh Wood (26-2, 16 KOs) and Mauricio Lara (25-2-1, 18 KOs) square off in a long-awaited main event clash at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on Saturday, February 18. The contest features Gedling, Nottinghamshire-born WBA featherweight champion up against challenger from Mexico City, Mexico. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. The date when the fight card airs live in Australia is Sunday, February 19.

Advertisements

In the twelve-round co-main event Sheffield’s undefeated Dalton Smith (13-0, 10 KOs) makes the second defense of his British super lightweight belt against Surrey’s former English champion Billy Allington (10-1-4). Among other Wood vs Lara undercard bouts, Ireland’s Gary Cully (15-0, 9 KOs) and American Wilfredo Flores (10-0-1, 5 KOs) battle it out in a twelve-rounder for the vacant WBA Intercontinental lightweight strap.

As well, former European champion Gamal Yafai (19-2, 11 KOs) meets Argentina’s Diego Alberto Ruiz (23-6-1, 12 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super bantamweight. Plus, Northampton’s Kieron Conway (18-3-1, 4 KOs) goes up against Portugal’s Jorge Silva (21-7, 12 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara

Boxing fans can watch Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, February 18. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm GMT in the United Kingdom, which makes it 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm GMT and 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, respectively.

How to watch Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara in Australia

Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara live stream information for Australia is yet to be announced. The date is Sunday, February 19. The start time is scheduled for 6 am AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 9 am AEDT.

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Wood vs Lara from practically anywhere.

Wood vs Lara Fight Week

A number of events have been scheduled for Wood vs Lara Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events taking place in Sheffield, England can be found below. Date and time are local.

Wednesday, February 15

Wood vs Lara public workout is on Wednesday, February 15 at The Level Nottingham. The start time is 4.30 pm.

Thursday, February 16

The final Wood vs Lara pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, February 16 at Albert Hall Conference Centre. The press conference start time is 1 pm.

Friday, February 17

The official Wood vs Lara weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, February 17 at Albert Hall Conference Centre. The weigh-in start time is 1 pm.

Wood vs Lara fight card

The current Wood vs Lara lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Leigh Wood vs. Mauricio Lara, 12 rounds, featherweight – Wood’s WBA featherweight title

Dalton Smith vs. Billy Allington, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Smith’s British super lightweight title

Gary Cully vs. Wilfredo Flores, 12 rounds, lightweight – vacant WBA Intercontinental lightweight title

Cheavon Clarke vs. TBA, 12 rounds, cruiserweight – British cruiserweight title eliminator

Gamal Yafai vs. Diego Alberto Ruiz, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Kieron Conway vs. Jorge Silva, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Junaid Bostan vs. Peter Kramer, super welterweight

Nico Leivars vs. Alberto Motos, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Aaron Bowen vs. TBA

Sam Maxwell vs. TBA