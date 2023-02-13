Luis Nery (33-1, 25 KOs) and Azat Hovhannisyan (21-3, 17 KOs) battle it out in the main event at The Fox Theater Pomona in Pomona, California on Saturday, February 18. The bout features former two-division world champion from Tijuana, Mexico up against former title challenger from Yerevan, Armenia. The pair squares off in scheduled for twelve rounds WBC super bantamweight world title eliminator. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase. The date when the fight card airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, February 19.

Among Nery vs Hovhannisyan undercard bouts, Pomona-born Las Vegas-based Shane Mosley Jr (18-4, 10 KOs) faces Mexico’s Mario Alberto Lozano (33-10, 24 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super middleweight. As well, Hawaii’s Dalis Kaleiopu (3-0, 3 KOs) takes on Mexico’s Erick Garcia Benitez (4-3, 1 KOs) in a four-rounder at lightweight and Hawaii’s Asa Stevens (3-0, 1 KOs) meets Mexico’s Cesar Sustaita (3-6, 3 KOs) in a four-rounder at super bantamweight. Plus, Montclair, California-born Ricardo Sandoval (20-2, 15 KOs) goes up against Nicaragua’s Jerson Ortiz (17-6, 8 KOs) in a ten-rounder at flyweight.

In addition, Rowdy Legend Montgomery (8-4-1, 6 KOs) of Victorville, California duels Cristian Olivas (22-8, 19 KOs) of Mexicali, Mexico in an eight-rounder at super middleweight and Ukraine’s Andrii Novytskyi is expected to make his debut in a four-rounder at heavyweight.

Nery vs Hovhannisyan tickets

Luis Nery vs Azat Hovhannisyan tickets to witness all the action at The Fox Theater Pomona in Pomona, California on Saturday, February 18 are on sale (as of writing).

Nery vs Hovhannisyan tickets can be purchased through StubHub and Vivid Seats.

How to watch Luis Nery vs Azat Hovhannisyan in USA

Boxing fans can watch Luis Nery vs Azat Hovhannisyan live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, February 18. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT.

How to watch Luis Nery vs Azat Hovhannisyan in UK and Australia

Boxing fans in the UK and Australia can watch Luis Nery vs Azat Hovhannisyan live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, February 19. The start time is scheduled for 1 am GMT and 12 pm AEDT, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at around 3:30 am GMT / 2:30 pm AEDT.

Nery vs Hovhannisyan Fight Week schedule of events

A number of events have been scheduled for Nery vs Hovhannisyan Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events can be found below. Date and time are local (PT).

Thursday, February 16

The final Nery vs Hovhannisyan pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, February 16 at Fox Theater Pomona. The press conference start time is 12:30 pm for the undercard followed by the main card at 1 pm. The event is closed to the public.

Friday, February 17

The official Nery vs Hovhannisyan weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, February 17 at Pacific Palms Resort – Majestic I in City of Industry, CA. The weigh-in start time is 12:30 pm for the undercard followed by the main card at 1 pm. The event is open to the public.

Saturday, February 18

Nery vs Hovhannisyan fight date is Saturday, February 18. The location is The Fox Theater Pomona in Pomona, California.

First fight starts at 3:10 pm. The DAZN broadcast begins at 5 pm.

Nery vs Hovhannisyan fight card

The current Nery vs Hovhannisyan lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Luis Nery vs. Azat Hovhannisyan, 12 rounds, super bantamweight – WBC super bantamweight title eliminator

Shane Mosley Jr vs. Mario Alberto Lozano, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Dalis Kaleiopu vs. Erick Garcia Benitez, 4 rounds, lightweight

Asa Stevens vs. Cesar Sustaita, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Ricardo Sandoval vs. Jerson Ortiz, 10 rounds, flyweight

Rowdy Legend Montgomery vs. Cristian Olivas, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Andrii Novytskyi vs. TBA, 4 rounds, heavyweight