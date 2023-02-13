UFC Vegas 69 airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, February 18. The main event is a five-round women’s flyweight bout between Jessica Andrade and Erin Blanchfield.

Jessica Andrade (24-9) took the fight on a short notice, replacing Taila Santos, who withdrew due to personal reasons. In her previous outing in January, former UFC women’s strawweight champion and flyweight title challenger from Brazil defeated Lauren Murphy by unanimous decision and secured her third win in a row. Before that the 31-year-old submitted Amanda Lemos and TKO’d Cynthia Calvillo in the first round.

Erin Blanchfield (10-1) won her previous bout in November 2022 by submission in the first round against Molly McCann and recorded her seventh straight victory. Prior to that the 23-year-old native of Elmwood Park, New Jersey submitted JJ Aldrich in Round 2 and scored a unanimous decision against Miranda Maverick.

In the co-main event, Jordan Wright and Zac Pauga battle it out at light heavyweight. Wright (12-4, 1 NC) lost his previous bout last October via second-round TKO against Dusko Todorovic and suffered his third defeat in a row. Pauga (6-1) made his Octagon debut last August when he was KO’d by Mohammed Usman in the second round and suffered his first career defeat.

Among other UFC Vegas 69 main card bouts, Josh Parisian (15-5) faces Jamal Pogues (9-3) at heavyweight. As well, William Knight (11-4) takes on Marcin Prachnio (15-6) at light heavyweight. In addition, Jim Miller (35-16) meets Alexander Hernandez (13-6) at lightweight.

The preliminary card features Lina Lansberg (10-7) up against Mayra Bueno Silva (9-2-1) at women’s bantamweight, Jamall Emmers (18-6) faceoff Khusein Askhabov (23-0) at featherweight and Ovince Saint Preux (26-16) versus Philipe Lins (15-5) at light heavyweight. Plus, Nazim Sadykhov (7-1) squares off against Evan Elder (7-1) at lightweight, AJ Fletcher (9-2) battles Themba Gorimbo (10-3) at welterweight and Clayton Carpenter (6-0) duels Juancamilo Ronderos (4-1) at flyweight.

The current lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be determined shortly.

In Australia, UFC Vegas 69: Andrade vs Blanchfield airs live on Sunday, February 19.

UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield card

Main card

Jessica Andrade vs. Erin Blanchfield

Jordan Wright vs. Zac Pauga

Josh Parisian vs. Jamal Pogues

William Knight vs. Marcin Prachnio

Jim Miller vs. Alexander Hernandez

Preliminary card

Joe Solecki vs. TBA

Lina Lansberg vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Jamall Emmers vs. Khusein Askhabov

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Philipe Lins

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Evan Elder

AJ Fletcher vs. Themba Gorimbo

Clayton Carpenter vs. Juancamilo Ronderos