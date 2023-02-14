Former two-time UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones (26-1, 1 NC) makes his Octagon return on Saturday, March 4 when he faces former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane (11-1) in the main event of UFC 285 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The pair battles it out for the vacant heavyweight title live on ESPN+ PPV. In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko (23-3) makes the eighth defense of her flyweight title against No. 5-ranked contender Alexa Grasso (15-3).

UFC 285 tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

The official event trailer, titled ” The Goat is Back”, hit the stream today. Check it out up top.

In Australia UFC 285 airs live on Main Event on Kayo on Sunday, March 5.