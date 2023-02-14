Search
UFC 285 official trailer released for Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane on Mar 4 in Las Vegas, Valentina Shevchenko vs Alexa Grasso co-feature

Newswire
UFC 285: Jones vs Gane

Former two-time UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones (26-1, 1 NC) makes his Octagon return on Saturday, March 4 when he faces former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane (11-1) in the main event of UFC 285 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The pair battles it out for the vacant heavyweight title live on ESPN+ PPV. In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko (23-3) makes the eighth defense of her flyweight title against No. 5-ranked contender Alexa Grasso (15-3).

UFC 285 tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

The official event trailer, titled ” The Goat is Back”, hit the stream today. Check it out up top.

In Australia UFC 285 airs live on Main Event on Kayo on Sunday, March 5.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

