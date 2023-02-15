Unbeaten super-middleweight Edgar Berlanga (20-0 16 KOs) shot to fame when his blistering speed and devastating power led to an astonishing run of 16 first round KOs from his debut in June 2016 to December 2020, and he landed his first pro title in October 2021 picking up the vacant WBO NABO super-middleweight belt, decisioning Marcelo Coceres in Las Vegas.

The 25 year old Brooklyn star has been a huge hit in the Big Apple, packing the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden with his loyal hometown and Puerto Rican support in his most recent battles with Steve Rolls and Alexis Angulo. On those nights in March and June, Berlanga defended his WBO NABO title with unanimous decision wins over ten rounds to cement his lofty World rankings.

‘The Chosen One’ sits at #4 with the WBO and IBF and at #6 with the WBA and will return to the ring this summer as Berlanga, his trainer and father Edgar Sr., Hearn and manager Keith Connolly plot his route to World title glory and the fight he craves with undisputed super-middleweight ruler Canelo Alvarez.

“I’m excited to start my new journey with the best promoter in the world, the legend Eddie Hearn,” said Berlanga. “I’m looking to build my legacy in the sport of boxing. I want to thank my manager Keith Connolly and my father Edgar Berlanga Sr. who were instrumental in guiding me towards this amazing opportunity.

“I’m looking for the big fights and I know signing with Matchroom was the right choice to get me to where I want to go. I’m humbled by this opportunity, and I will dedicate myself into becoming the best 168 pounder in the world. My main goal is to land the Canelo fight and renew the greatest rivalry in boxing – Mexico vs Puerto Rico.”

“I am delighted to have won the race for Edgar’s signature,” said Hearn. “It is no surprise that everyone wanted to snap him up – he has a great fanbase, he is a real character and most importantly, he can do the business in spectacular fashion in the ring.

“Edgar wants to be a World champion and the fight he wants is Canelo Alvarez. We are plotting a route for him to land that showdown with Canelo, and Edgar is ready to take on the best of the 168lbs division to prove he is ready to meet the undisputed champion in classic Mexico vs. Puerto Rico blockbuster.”