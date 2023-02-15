Kenshiro Teraji and Jonathan Gonzalez square off in the main event at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday, April 8. The contest pits unified WBC and WBA champion and WBO titleholder in the light flyweight world championship unification. In the co-feature Japanese kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa’s makes his pro boxing debut against Yuki Yonaha. The bout is scheduled for six rounds at junior featherweight.

Advertisements

Teraji (20-1, 12 KOs) captured his first world title by defeating Ganigan Lopez for the WBC 108-pound strap. Teraji made eight defenses before losing the belt via 10th-round TKO to Masamichi Yabuki. The 31-year-old avenged the loss by stopping Yabuki in the third round of their rematch to regain the title. Teraji then notched his most impressive victory last November by stopping Hiroto Kyoguchi in the seventh round to unify the WBC and WBA championships.

Gonzalez (27-3-1, 14 KOs) spent years fighting top opposition at flyweight, including a failed challenge for Kosei Tanaka’s WBO world title in 2019. The slick southpaw is unbeaten in five fights since moving down to light flyweight in 2020. In October 2021, Gonzalez upset Elwin Soto for the WBO title, which he defended last year against Mark Anthony Barriga and Shokichi Iwata.

Nasukawa began his pro kickboxing career when he was only 15 and compiled an unbeaten record in more than 40 fights. Nasukawa also competed in mixed martial arts, but he has always maintained a strong interest in boxing. In 2018, the 24-year-old participated in a boxing exhibition against Floyd Mayweather Jr., but his April 8 fight will mark his first official professional outing.

Yonaha (12-4-1, 8 KOs) is a nine-year veteran who is Japan’s fourth-ranked bantamweight. The 32-year-old is 5-1 in his last six fights.

How to watch Kenshiro Teraji vs Jonathan Gonzalez

Boxing fans can watch Kenshiro Teraji vs Jonathan Gonzalez live stream on ESPN+ in the United States.

Fans can also can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Teraji vs Gonzalez from practically anywhere.

Among other bouts, Takuma Inoue (17-1, 4 KOs) and Liborio Solis (35-6-1, 16 KOs) battle it out in a 12-rounder for the vacant WBA Bantamweight world title. The younger brother of pound-for-pound phenom Naoya Inoue has won four straight fights since challenging Nordine Oubaali for the WBC crown. Solis, a former junior bantamweight world champion, will be making his fifth attempt at a bantamweight world title.

As well, Kiko Martinez (44-11-2, 31 KOs) and Reiya Abe (24-3-1, 10 KOs) meet in a 12-round IBF featherweight world title eliminator. Spanish warrior Martinez is a two-weight world champion who hopes to regain the IBF featherweight crown currently held by Top Rank’s Luis Alberto Lopez. He is coming off a stunning fourth-round stoppage over European champion Jordan Gill. Abe has won five straight fights and has never been knocked out in the paid ranks.

Plus, Jin Sasaki (14-1-1, 13 KOs) defends his WBO Asia Pacific welterweight title in a 12-rounder against Keita Obara (26-4-1, 23 KOs).

Teraji vs Gonzalez fight card

The announced Teraji vs Gonzalez fight card looks as the following:

Kenshiro Teraji vs. Jonathan Gonzalez, 12 rounds, light flyweight – Teraji’s WBC and WBA titles, Gonzalez’s WBO title

Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Yuki Yonaha, 6 rounds, junior featherweight

Takuma Inoue vs. Liborio Solis, 12 rounds, bantamweight – vacant WBA bantamweight title

Kiko Martinez vs. Reiya Abe, 12 rounds, featherweight – IBF featherweight title eliminator

Jin Sasaki vs. Keita Obara, 12 rounds, welterweight – Sasaki’s WBO Asia Pacific welterweight title