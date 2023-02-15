Former two-weight champion Luis Nery (33-1, 25 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico and Yerevan, Armenia-born Azat Hovhannisyan (21-3, 17 KOs) of Los Angeles, California square off in a twelve-round WBC super bantamweight world title eliminator live on DAZN from The Fox Theater Pomona in Pomona, California on Saturday, February 18. A full lineup of undercard action has been confirmed today, pitting Shane Mosley Jr (18-4, 10 KOs) and Mario Alberto Lozano (33-10, 24 KOs) in a ten-round super middleweight co-main event.
Las Vegas-based Pomona-born Shane Mosley Jr was in action last April when he took a majority decision against Gabriel Rosado. Mario Alberto Lozano of Chihuahua, Mexico makes his ring return after a pair of defeats suffered in 2019 against Liam Smith and Patrick Teixeira.
Also on the card, Ricardo Sandoval (20-2, 15 KOs) is looking to rebound from the defeat suffered in his previous bout last July against David Jimenez. A native of Montclair, California and now residing in Rialto, California, takes on Jerson Ortiz (17-6, 8 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua, who lost two of his previous bouts against Nathan Rodriguez and Cristofer Rosales. The pair meets in a ten-rounder at flyweight.
The DAZN telecast opener features Rowdy Legend Montgomery (8-4-1, 6 KOs) of Victorville, California up against Mexicali, Mexico-born Christian Olivas (22-8, 19 KOs) of San Ysidro, California. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at super middleweight.
Among the preliminary bouts, Asa Stevens (3-0, 1 KO) of Waianae, Hawaii faces Cesar Sustaita (3-6, 3 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico in a four-rounder at super bantamweight. Plus, Dalis Kaleiopu (3-0, 3 KOs) also of Waianae, Hawaii meets Erick Garcia (4-3, 1 KO) of Guadalajara, Mexico in a four-rounder at lightweight. Kicking off the action, Andrii Novytski of Odessa, Ukraine makes his pro boxing debut against Gabriel Costa (1-3) of Woburn, Missouri in a four-rounder at heavyweight.
In Australia Nery vs Hovhannisyan airs live on DAZN on Sunday, February 19.
Nery vs Hovhannisyan fight card
Main card
- Luis Nery vs. Azat Hovhannisyan, 12 rounds, super bantamweight – WBC super bantamweight title eliminator
- Shane Mosley Jr vs. Mario Alberto Lozano, 10 rounds, super middleweight
- Ricardo Sandoval vs. Jerson Ortiz, 10 rounds, flyweight
- Rowdy Legend Montgomery vs. Cristian Olivas, 8 rounds, super middleweight
Undercard
- Asa Stevens vs. Cesar Sustaita, 4 rounds, super bantamweight
- Dalis Kaleiopu vs. Erick Garcia Benitez, 4 rounds, lightweight
- Andrii Novytskyi vs. Gabriel Aguilar Costa, 4 rounds, heavyweight