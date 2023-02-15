Search
Nery vs Hovhannisyan undercard: Shane Mosley Jr faces Mario Alberto Lozano, Ricardo Sandoval meets Jerson Ortiz

Parviz Iskenderov
Shane Mosley Jr vs Mario Alberto Lozano tops Nery vs Hovhannisyan undercard
Shane Mosley Jr in his bout against Gabriel Rosado | Golden Boy Promotions

Nery vs Hovhannisyan: WBC super bantamweight world title eliminator at The Fox Theater Pomona

Former two-weight champion Luis Nery (33-1, 25 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico and Yerevan, Armenia-born Azat Hovhannisyan (21-3, 17 KOs) of Los Angeles, California square off in a twelve-round WBC super bantamweight world title eliminator live on DAZN from The Fox Theater Pomona in Pomona, California on Saturday, February 18. A full lineup of undercard action has been confirmed today, pitting Shane Mosley Jr (18-4, 10 KOs) and Mario Alberto Lozano (33-10, 24 KOs) in a ten-round super middleweight co-main event.

Las Vegas-based Pomona-born Shane Mosley Jr was in action last April when he took a majority decision against Gabriel Rosado. Mario Alberto Lozano of Chihuahua, Mexico makes his ring return after a pair of defeats suffered in 2019 against Liam Smith and Patrick Teixeira.

Also on the card, Ricardo Sandoval (20-2, 15 KOs) is looking to rebound from the defeat suffered in his previous bout last July against David Jimenez. A native of Montclair, California and now residing in Rialto, California, takes on Jerson Ortiz (17-6, 8 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua, who lost two of his previous bouts against Nathan Rodriguez and Cristofer Rosales. The pair meets in a ten-rounder at flyweight.

The DAZN telecast opener features Rowdy Legend Montgomery (8-4-1, 6 KOs) of Victorville, California up against Mexicali, Mexico-born Christian Olivas (22-8, 19 KOs) of San Ysidro, California. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at super middleweight.

Among the preliminary bouts, Asa Stevens (3-0, 1 KO) of Waianae, Hawaii faces Cesar Sustaita (3-6, 3 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico in a four-rounder at super bantamweight. Plus, Dalis Kaleiopu (3-0, 3 KOs) also of Waianae, Hawaii meets Erick Garcia (4-3, 1 KO) of Guadalajara, Mexico in a four-rounder at lightweight. Kicking off the action, Andrii Novytski of Odessa, Ukraine makes his pro boxing debut against Gabriel Costa (1-3) of Woburn, Missouri in a four-rounder at heavyweight.

In Australia Nery vs Hovhannisyan airs live on DAZN on Sunday, February 19.

Nery vs Hovhannisyan fight card

Main card

  • Luis Nery vs. Azat Hovhannisyan, 12 rounds, super bantamweight – WBC super bantamweight title eliminator
  • Shane Mosley Jr vs. Mario Alberto Lozano, 10 rounds, super middleweight
  • Ricardo Sandoval vs. Jerson Ortiz, 10 rounds, flyweight
  • Rowdy Legend Montgomery vs. Cristian Olivas, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Undercard

  • Asa Stevens vs. Cesar Sustaita, 4 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Dalis Kaleiopu vs. Erick Garcia Benitez, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Andrii Novytskyi vs. Gabriel Aguilar Costa, 4 rounds, heavyweight
