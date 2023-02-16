Search
BKFC KnuckleMania 3 weigh-in results, Hunt vs Richman

Lorenzo Hunt weigh-in
Lorenzo Hunt weigh-in | BKFC

BKFC KnuckleMania 3: Hunt vs Richman

BKFC KnuckleMania 3: Hunt vs Richman airs live on FITE from Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, NM on Friday, February 17. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, two-division BKFC champion Lorenzo Hunt (8-1-0, 7 KOs) defends his light heavyweight title against the division’s interim titleholder Mike Richman (4-0-0, 4 KOs) in the championship unification bout.

In the co-main event, former WBA light middleweight champion Austin Trout (boxing 35-5-1, 18 KOs) makes his BKFC debut against fellow promotional-newcomer former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez (MMA 30-14) at welterweight.

In the UK and Australia, BKFC KnuckleMania 3 airs live on FITE on Saturday, February 18.

Get BKFC KnuckleMania 3: Hunt vs Richman full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

BKFC KnuckleMania 3 fight card

Main card

  • Lorenzo Hunt vs. Mike Richman – Hunt’s BKFC light heavyweight title
  • Austin Trout vs. Diego Sanchez
  • John Dodson vs. Jarod Grant
  • Greg Hardy vs. Josh Watson
  • Jayme Hinshaw vs. Charisa Sigala
  • Will Santiago vs. Noah Cutter
  • Gaston Reyno vs. Daniel Van Sickle
  • Joshua Moreno vs. Christian Torres
  • Chevvy Bridges vs. Kevin Croom

Preliminary card

  • Eric Dodson vs. Gene Perez
  • Nick Gonzalez vs. Lardy Navarro
  • Anthony Sanchez vs. Derek Perez
