BKFC KnuckleMania 3 weigh-in results, Hunt vs Richman

BKFC KnuckleMania 3: Hunt vs Richman airs live on FITE from Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, NM on Friday, February 17. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, two-division BKFC champion Lorenzo Hunt (8-1-0, 7 KOs) defends his light heavyweight title against the division’s interim titleholder Mike Richman (4-0-0, 4 KOs) in the championship unification bout.
In the co-main event, former WBA light middleweight champion Austin Trout (boxing 35-5-1, 18 KOs) makes his BKFC debut against fellow promotional-newcomer former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez (MMA 30-14) at welterweight.
In the UK and Australia, BKFC KnuckleMania 3 airs live on FITE on Saturday, February 18.
Get BKFC KnuckleMania 3: Hunt vs Richman full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
BKFC KnuckleMania 3 fight card
Main card
- Lorenzo Hunt vs. Mike Richman – Hunt’s BKFC light heavyweight title
- Austin Trout vs. Diego Sanchez
- John Dodson vs. Jarod Grant
- Greg Hardy vs. Josh Watson
- Jayme Hinshaw vs. Charisa Sigala
- Will Santiago vs. Noah Cutter
- Gaston Reyno vs. Daniel Van Sickle
- Joshua Moreno vs. Christian Torres
- Chevvy Bridges vs. Kevin Croom
Preliminary card
- Eric Dodson vs. Gene Perez
- Nick Gonzalez vs. Lardy Navarro
- Anthony Sanchez vs. Derek Perez