BKFC KnuckleMania 3 weigh-in results, Hunt vs Richman

BKFC KnuckleMania 3: Hunt vs Richman airs live on FITE from Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, NM on Friday, February 17. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, two-division BKFC champion Lorenzo Hunt (8-1-0, 7 KOs) defends his light heavyweight title against the division’s interim titleholder Mike Richman (4-0-0, 4 KOs) in the championship unification bout.

In the co-main event, former WBA light middleweight champion Austin Trout (boxing 35-5-1, 18 KOs) makes his BKFC debut against fellow promotional-newcomer former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez (MMA 30-14) at welterweight.

In the UK and Australia, BKFC KnuckleMania 3 airs live on FITE on Saturday, February 18.

Get BKFC KnuckleMania 3: Hunt vs Richman full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

BKFC KnuckleMania 3 fight card

Main card

Lorenzo Hunt vs. Mike Richman – Hunt’s BKFC light heavyweight title

Austin Trout vs. Diego Sanchez

John Dodson vs. Jarod Grant

Greg Hardy vs. Josh Watson

Jayme Hinshaw vs. Charisa Sigala

Will Santiago vs. Noah Cutter

Gaston Reyno vs. Daniel Van Sickle

Joshua Moreno vs. Christian Torres

Chevvy Bridges vs. Kevin Croom

Preliminary card

Eric Dodson vs. Gene Perez

Nick Gonzalez vs. Lardy Navarro

Anthony Sanchez vs. Derek Perez