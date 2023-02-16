WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood (26-2, 16 KOs) defends his title against Mauricio Lara (25-2-1, 18 KOs) in the long-awaited main event clash at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in Nottingham, England on Saturday, February 18. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds live on DAZN. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference.

In the co-main event, undefeated Dalton Smith (13-0, 10 KOs) makes the second defense of his British super lightweight strap against former English champion Billy Allington (10-1-4) in a twelve-round contest. Among other Wood vs Lara undercard bouts, Wilfredo Flores (10-0-1, 5 KOs) and Gary Cully (15-0, 9 KOs) square off in a twelve-rounder for the vacant WBA Intercontinental lightweight belt.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, February 19.

Get Wood vs Lara full fight card.