Former two-division world champion Luis Nery (33-1, 25 KOs) and former title challenger Azat Hovhannisyan (21-3, 17 KOs) square off in the 12-round main event live on DAZN from The Fox Theater Pomona in Pomona, California on Saturday, February 18. The pair battle it out in the WBC super bantamweight world title eliminator. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference.

Among Nery vs Hovhannisyan undercard bouts, Shane Mosley Jr (18-4, 10 KOs) takes on Mario Alberto Lozano (33-10, 24 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super middleweight. Plus, Erick Garcia Benitez (4-3, 1 KOs) faces Dalis Kaleiopu (3-0, 3 KOs) in a four-rounder at lightweight and Asa Stevens (3-0, 1 KOs) duels Cesar Sustaita (3-6, 3 KOs) in a four-rounder at super bantamweight.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on DAZN on Sunday, February 19.

Get Nery vs Hovhannisyan full fight card.