UFC Vegas 69 start time, how to watch, live stream, Andrade vs Blanchfield

UFC Vegas 69: Andrade vs Blanchfield takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, February 18. The date when the fight card airs live in Australia is Sunday, February 19.

In the main event, former UFC women’s strawweight champion and flyweight title challenger from Brazil, Jessica Andrade (24-9) goes up against No. 10-ranked flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield (10-1) of Elmwood Park, New Jersey. In the co-main event, San Antonio, Texas-born Jordan Wright (12-4, 1 NC) of Los Angeles, California and Zac Pauga (6-1) of Denver, Colorado squares off at light heavyweight.

Also on the card, Jamal Pogues (9-3) takes on Josh Parisian (15-5) at heavyweight, Marcin Prachnio (15-6) faces William Knight (11-4) at light heavyweight and Jim Miller (35-16) duels Alexander Hernandez (13-6) at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Vegas 69: Andrade vs Blanchfield start time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 69: Andrade vs Blanchfield live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, February 18. The main card start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

Sign up to ESPN+

UFC Vegas 69 Australia time, Andrade vs Blanchfield

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 69: Andrade vs Blanchfield live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, February 19. The main card start time is scheduled for 11 am AEDT. The preliminary card begins at 8 am AEDT.

Sign up to Kayo

UFC Vegas 69 fight card

The full UFC Vegas 69: Andrade vs Blanchfield fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Jessica Andrade vs. Erin Blanchfield
  • Jordan Wright vs. Zac Pauga
  • Josh Parisian vs. Jamal Pogues
  • William Knight vs. Marcin Prachnio
  • Jim Miller vs. Alexander Hernandez

Preliminary card

  • Lina Lansberg vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
  • Jamall Emmers vs. Khusein Askhabov
  • Ovince Saint Preux vs. Philipe Lins
  • Nazim Sadykhov vs. Evan Elder
  • AJ Fletcher vs. Themba Gorimbo
  • Clayton Carpenter vs. Juancamilo Ronderos
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

