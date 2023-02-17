Leigh Wood ‘prepared’ for Mauricio Lara – ‘He can punch and he’s dangerous’

Leigh Wood defends his WBA featherweight world title against Mauricio Lara in the main event at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in Nottingham, England on Saturday, February 18. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout live on DAZN. Two days away from the event, the fighters hosted a final pre-fight press conference, previewed their upcoming clash and came face to face.

Wood (26-2, 16 KOs) made the first successful defense of his belt late 2022 when he stopped Michael Conlan in the final round. A native of Gedling, Nottinghamshire claimed the title via twelfth-round TKO of Xu Can in July 2021.

“It has been a long journey to get here,” Leigh Wood said. “I was that little kid trying to get a slot of the Froch undercards. I’ve come a long way since then. There’s nothing that’s going to beat me on Saturday night, nothing at all. There’s nothing that he can bring that I’m not prepared for. He’s ready for war but I’m ready for a smart tactical knockout.”

“I think the underdog mentality going into a fight does help a little bit but it’s more about having that danger. With the Can Xu fight it was punches and output. There’s a bit of that fear factor to get me up for the fight. The Conlan fight, he was a southpaw, bearing in mind before then I’d only boxed one in my career. He’s very skillful and has a massive amateur pedigree. So there was that factor as well. This fight it’s a new approach but a similar kind of thing. We’ve got the fear factor – he can punch and he’s dangerous. Whichever way this fight goes I’m prepared for it.”

“The underdog mentality, not only do I strive on but I kind of need it. It’s going to be special. It’s going to be a wolf pit. It’s going to be a cauldron, very hostile. Massive thank you to everyone from Nottingham. It’s going to be a great atmosphere so thanks for getting behind me. Every time I get in the ring I put it all on the line, every single drop of me is going into this fight – whatever I have to do. Whatever it takes, if I have to pick myself up I’ll pick myself up. I’ve shown in my last fight I’m resilient, I can punch, I’m fit and I’m headstrong which is the most important thing in boxing. That mental capacity of not deciding to give up.”

‘This will definitely not go to the scorecards’

Lara (25-2-1, 18 KOs) won two of his previous bouts via third-round stoppage against Jose Sanmartin and Emilio Sanchez. Prior to that he faced former world champion Josh Warrington in a rematch, that ended in a draw via technical decision, after “Bronco” suffered a cut from an accidental head clash. Mexico City’s contender won their first fight via ninth-round TKO.

“I’m feeling really happy,” Mauricio Lara said. “When opportunities come around I take them with both hands and I’m convinced that I will win. I’m not disrespecting him in anyway but I just know the capability of ‘Bronco’ Lara who will go on to win the world title.”

“I’ve prepared better than ever and I’ve prepared not for a fight, but for a war and I’m prepared to leave absolutely everything in there. I’ve prepared as well as I possibly can. I feel like this is almost my second home. This will definitely not go to the scorecards I can tell you that. I feel like I’ve been supported on the social media platforms and I’m going to give absolutely everything on Saturday.”

In the co-main event, British super lightweight champion Dalton Smith (13-0, 10 KOs) of Sheffield, Yorkshire defends his belt against Billy Allington (10-1-4) of Isleworth, London. Also on the card, Gary Cully (15-0, 9 KOs) of Ireland and Wilfredo Flores (10-0-1, 5 KOs) of the United States battle it out for the vacant WBA Intercontinental lightweight strap.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, February 19.