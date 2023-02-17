Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara weigh-in results

WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood (26-2, 16 KOs) defends his title against Mauricio Lara (25-2-1, 18 KOs) in the twelve-round main event at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in Nottingham, England on Saturday, February 18. The world championship bout airs live on DAZN. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, undefeated Dalton Smith (13-0, 10 KOs) makes the second defense of his British super lightweight belt against former English champion Billy Allington (10-1-4) in a twelve-round contest. Among other Wood vs Lara undercard bouts, Wilfredo Flores (10-0-1, 5 KOs) and Gary Cully (15-0, 9 KOs) square off in a twelve-rounder for the vacant WBA Intercontinental lightweight strap. Plus, Diego Alberto Ruiz (23-6-1, 12 KOs) takes on former European champion Gamal Yafai (19-2, 11 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super bantamweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, February 19.

Get Wood vs Lara full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Wood vs Lara fight card

Leigh Wood vs. Mauricio Lara, 12 rounds, featherweight – Wood’s WBA featherweight title

Dalton Smith vs. Billy Allington, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Smith’s British super lightweight title

Gary Cully vs. Wilfredo Flores, 12 rounds, lightweight – vacant WBA Intercontinental lightweight title

Cheavon Clarke vs. Israel Duffus, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Gamal Yafai vs. Diego Alberto Ruiz, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Kieron Conway vs. Jorge Silva, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Junaid Bostan vs. Peter Kramer, super welterweight

Nico Leivars vs. Alberto Motos, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Aaron Bowen vs. Mathieu Gomes, 6 rounds, middleweight

Sam Maxwell vs. Shaun Cooper, 6 rounds, super lightweight