Luis Nery vs Azat Hovhannisyan weigh-in results

Newswire

Nery vs Hovhannisyan: WBC super bantamweight world title eliminator at The Fox Theater Pomona

Former two-division world champion Luis Nery (33-1, 25 KOs) squares off against former title challenger Azat Hovhannisyan (21-3, 17 KOs) in the main event live on DAZN from The Fox Theater Pomona in Pomona, California on Saturday, February 18. The pair battles it out in the scheduled for twelve rounds WBC super bantamweight world title eliminator. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Among Nery vs Hovhannisyan undercard bouts, Mario Alberto Lozano (33-10, 24 KOs) faces Shane Mosley Jr (18-4, 10 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super middleweight. As well, Dalis Kaleiopu (3-0, 3 KOs) meets Erick Garcia Benitez (4-3, 1 KOs) in a four-rounder at lightweight and Cesar Sustaita (3-6, 3 KOs) takes on Asa Stevens (3-0, 1 KOs) in a four-rounder at super bantamweight. Plus, Jerson Ortiz (17-6, 8 KOs) and Ricardo Sandoval (20-2, 15 KOs) face off in a ten-rounder at flyweight.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on DAZN on Sunday, February 19.

Get Nery vs Hovhannisyan full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Nery vs Hovhannisyan fight card

Main card

  • Luis Nery vs. Azat Hovhannisyan, 12 rounds, super bantamweight – WBC super bantamweight title eliminator
  • Shane Mosley Jr vs. Mario Alberto Lozano, 10 rounds, super middleweight
  • Ricardo Sandoval vs. Jerson Ortiz, 10 rounds, flyweight
  • Rowdy Legend Montgomery vs. Cristian Olivas, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Undercard

  • Asa Stevens vs. Cesar Sustaita, 4 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Dalis Kaleiopu vs. Erick Garcia Benitez, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Andrii Novytskyi vs. Gabriel Aguilar Costa, 4 rounds, heavyweight
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

